Samurai Pizza Cats: Blast From The Past! Announced

The classic anime Samurai Pizza Cats is getting a brand new video game, as it will arrive on PC and consoles sometime in 2026

Indie game developer Blast Zero and publisher Red Dun Games snagged an old-school IP as Samurai Pizza Cats is making a comeback. The game is called Samurai Pizza Cats: Blast From The Past!, marking the first time the classic animated series has had a video game since Tecmo released one for the Famicom in 1991. This new one is a 2D action platformer in which you will take on the roles of all the cats from the series to fight off enemies and take on the iconic bosses. They went to great lengths to recreate the show and its entire world in a video game, with art that looks like it was ripped straight from the anime and given an HD shine. Enjoy the trailer and info here as the game arrives sometime in 2026 for PC and consoles.

That's right folks! After more than 30 years, the Samurai Pizza Cats finally return! The Big Cheese has an evil Scheme up his sleeve, and it's up to you, the player, to stop him from taking over Little Tokyo! Instantly switch between your favorite cats and utilize each character's unique abilities for puzzle-solving and creative combat variations! Crush your enemies with special attacks in classic 90s anime fashion! Explore the adventurous overworld of Little Tokyo, where you battle fierce enemies to level up your characters and obtain special cards which can be equipped to expand your combat abilities.

The show first aired in Japan on February 1, 1990. Kyatto Ninden Teyandee is a sci-fi, action-comedy animated show set in Edoropolis, a city inhabited by anthropomorphic robotic animals. The series gained international recognition in the early 1990s when it was localized as Samurai Pizza Cats and broadcast worldwide and has maintained a dedicated fanbase to this day.

