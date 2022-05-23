Samurai Riot: Definitive Edition Is Coming To Nintendo Switch

Indie developer and publisher Wako Factory revealed this week that they will be releasing Samurai Riot: Definitive Edition for the Nintendo Switch. This will be a fully revitalized version of the 2017 title, with all of the updates, upgrades, and additional content added all in one title. Plus new features and enhancements so that those of you who loved the 2D arcade beat'em up will get the most out of it, whether it be solo or through co-op. The Switch version, as well as an upgrade to the PC version, will both be released on June 1st, 2022. You can read more about it below and check out the latest trailer showing it off.

Samurai Riot offers a plethora of choices and features including both solo and cooperative play, where the story immerses both players equally, with a multi-branching storyline, complete with eight different endings. Conversely, you could enter a PVP fight against your partner to win the lead! The more you play, the more you accumulate points to unlock new fighting schools for better replay value.

Easy to pick up and play, but difficult to master, Samurai Riot: Definitive Edition rewards the more demanding gamer with deeper content. Players can choose from 14 fighting schools that add a plethora of gameplay variation to the character's moves and the devastation they can unleash upon their enemies. Fans of this genre can look forward to a visual treat, where a backdrop story compels the player to really think about their decisions in game and the ramifications of their choices . Having been hired to bring peace and tranquillity to the warring land, each choice you make as a Samurai, Tsurumaru/ Sukane, will have an influence on your destiny and, with an arsenal of deadly attacks at your disposal, the fight to make it through each battle will require guile, skill and forethought!