Santa's Workshop Needs Cleaning In PowerWash Simulator Update

The holidays have come to PowerWash Simulator, as the team have created a new free update where you clean up Santa's Workshop.

Article Summary Santa's Workshop gets a free, festive PowerWash Simulator map update.

Clean up soot and ice cream to get on Santa's nice list in the new update.

Find power-washing bliss with new holiday-themed washer skins and suits.

Experience the calming gameplay of PowerWash Simulator alone or with friends.

Square Enix and FuturLab have a special holiday update for PowerWash Simulator today, as Santa's Workshop could use a quick cleaning. This is basically the last update for the game going into 2024, and it's a lovely way to end things, as they are giving you a free update with a holiday theme. Santa's Workshop adds an entirely new map for you to explore and wash clean, as well as several festive and cozy additions that you can access along with friends. We have the finer details of the content below.

Santa's Workshop

Merry Washmas! It's time to chill out with a systematic spray-down of Santa's workshop in this free festive map for PowerWash Simulator. Have the place looking good as new for the big day, and you might just end up on the nice list. Uncover a whimsical workshop beneath layers and layers of muck, soot, and even ice cream. (How did the place become covered in soot and ice cream anyway?) Players will also get a chance to unwrap a whole new look with a festive washing suit, gloves, and washer skin.

PowerWash Simulator

Wash away your worries with the soothing sounds of high-pressure water. Fire up your power washer and blast away every speck of dirt and grime you can find. Build your own power-washing business and unlock new tools, upgrades, and more – all with the simple satisfaction of power-washing to a sparkling finish. Relax, unwind in single-player, or play with friends in Online Co-Op; either way, have good, clean fun. No dirt is too tough for your range of washers, nozzles, cleaners, and extensions. From casual, clean freaks to players looking to get into the nitty-gritty, everyone can pick up and play to feel immersed. Absorb the relaxing atmosphere and stress-free pace as you strip dirt from patios, pavements, vehicles, and public parks. Get creative and make art. Your nozzles are your brushes; the neighborhood is your canvas. Sit back, relax, and wash your worries down the drain.

