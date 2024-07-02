Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Mars 2120, QUByte Interactive

Sci-Fi Metroidvania Mars 2120 Announced For August Release

After being in Early Access for nearly two years, Mars 2120 finally had a full release date, as the game arrives in August 2024.

Indie game developer and publisher QUByte Interactive revealed their sci-fi Metroidvania game Mars 2120 finally has a proper release date. The game has been sitting in Early Access on Steam since October 2022, with a few updates here and there while the team worked on Version 1.0. But now we know the game will finally be fully released on August 1, after the team made the announcement at Gamescom latam. Along with the news came a new trailer, which you can check out above.

Mars 2120

In Mars 2120, humanity successfully colonized various planets in our solar system, allowing people to escape an increasingly grim situation on Earth. After the UN receives a worrying distress call from Mars, it's up to Sergeant Anna "Thirteen" Charlotte and an elite team of space marines to answer the call and rescue the first colony. To get to them, you'll have to traverse a harsh landscape. fighting formidable and mysterious foes using a mix of ranged and melee attacks alongside useful elemental skills. How you dispatch your enemies is up to you, with the game offering players a non-linear approach to combat as well as exploration. Inspired by pioneers of the genre, such as Super Metroid and Castlevania: Symphony of the Night, Mars 2120 is an 8-hour, action-packed Metroidvania that offers a satisfying combat experience alongside cinematic flair. Will you survive?

Explore the Martian colony: discover new biomes, secrets, and numerous threats along the way.

discover new biomes, secrets, and numerous threats along the way. Face your enemies: perform combos by mixing melee and ranged attacks, as well as special moves.

perform combos by mixing melee and ranged attacks, as well as special moves. Use different equipment and abilities: find upgrades and new skills while exploring the Martian colony.

find upgrades and new skills while exploring the Martian colony. Engage in epic battles: from deadly robots to colossal monsters, build your strategies, uncover their weaknesses, and survive!

from deadly robots to colossal monsters, build your strategies, uncover their weaknesses, and survive! Play it your way: with various accessibility options, you can customize the game according to your style and needs.

