Sci-Fi VR Adventure Game Hubris Will Release In Early December

VR developer and publisher Cyborn has set a release date for their upcoming sci-fi adventure title Hubris is coming next month. We've been seeing a few teases for the game over the past few months, as they will have you running around a twin-planet system where you'll need to survive in a harsh alien environment. But now we know the game will be released on multiple VR platforms on December 6th, 2022. You can watch the latest trailer below to see more of the game in action.

"Cyborn unveiled the launch date via a short and sweet teaser trailer released today. Hubris's progressive take on virtual reality impressed the press and content creators alike at this year's Gamescom back at the end of August. Players who take on Hubris come December will encounter a VR action-adventure game set in an absorbing and mystical Universe. Serving as a recruit of the Order of Objectivity (or OOO for short) sent to the Twin planet system to search for agent Cyana, simply staying alive in Hubris is a case of shooting, swimming, climbing, and jumping your way through a hostile world in the midst of being terraformed. With Hubris delivering immersive 3D graphics and motion capture, developer Cyborn set out to use a blend of visuals, sound, and technology to produce unforgettable and engaging worlds. Hubris is a captivating adventure specifically designed from the ground up for VR platforms, allowing players to move around its environment in an all-encompassing, engaging manner."

Enjoy a full VR experience in which you are able to move, climb, swim and jump freely.

Become part of the unique and intriguing Sci-Fi world of Hubris, the start of a new full-blown space saga.

Savour some of the best and most immersive graphics in VR available.

Fight alongside epic and colourful characters against a mix of alien wildlife, humanoids and mechanised enemies, each of them requiring unique tactics to defeat.

Gather and salvage resources, craft weapons and tools, control vehicles and mechanical devices.

Unravel the OOO's long-forgotten secrets.

Earn your place as an agent of the Order of Objectivity.