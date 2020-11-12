Atari Unveils Vault Of 100 Games Optimized For The Atari VCS

This morning, Atari revealed a list of 100 games from their vault that have been optimized for the Atari VCS and its two controllers. All 100 games are classic titles from the company's past, many of them released as arcade hits before they came to come consoles. They will be released in two different packs with 50 games apiece, the first being free to all VCS owners while the second will cost everyone $5 regardless. While this s a really interesting addition to the console, it still brings up the issue of new content. All of these games are from Atari's past and are banking on the nostalgia, as we have yet to hear of a developer putting out an original game exclusive to the VCS. Or any major games coming out that will be available for it. As we get closer to the release of the console, hardcore gamers are going to want to hear about what big-name titles this will carry at launch.

The Atari VCS Vault will be available as a free download for all Atari VCS owners and features 100 of the most popular Atari hits from the classic arcade and the original Atari 2600 system, including Adventure, Asteroids, Centipede, Pong, and Warlords. The Atari VCS Vault Vol. 2, which will be offered as a $4.99 download, focuses on 50 additional games, including some of the most beloved Atari 5200 titles and other creative interpretations like Yars' Return, Atari Basketball, Millipede, and Star Raiders. "The reinvigorated Atari VCS Vault, with its 100 classic games, will deliver hundreds of hours of free gameplay to families who purchase an Atari VCS," said Michael Arzt, COO of Atari VCS and Connected Devices. "Thanks to the great work by Code Mystics to update and optimize this collection for use with Atari's all-new Wireless Classic Joystick, both seasoned and new Atari fans can enjoy these all-time classics in fun new ways."