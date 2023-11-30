Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Clone Drone In The Danger Zone, Doborog Games

Clone Drone In The Danger Zone Is Coming To Xbox Game Pass

Doborog Games will be bringing Clone Drone In The Danger Zone over to Xbox Game Pass, set to launch on the platform next week.

Article Summary Clone Drone in the Danger Zone arrives on Xbox Game Pass next week.

Experience intense voxel-based combat with limbs-lost consequences.

Engage in various modes, from solo adventures to 15-player battles.

Enjoy humorous commentary as you slice through robot gladiators.

Indie game developer and publisher Doborog Games confirmed this week that they will be releasing Clone Drone in the Danger Zone on Xbox Game Pass. The game gained a ton of popularity back when it was released in 2021 for the silly combat of being a robotic fighter who can have almost anything cut off and keep going until there's nothing left. The game has technically already been released on Xbox, as well as for PC and other gaming consoles, but now it will join the Game Pass library for those who wish to play it on a cloud server. We have more details on the game for you below.

"Clone Drone in the Danger Zone is a robot voxel slice-em-up where any part of your body can be sliced off, which plays out across various single-player, online multiplayer (for up to 15 players) and online co-op modes. With your human mind downloaded into a robot gladiator, you must survive the sinister trials of the arena and join the human resistance against the evil robot empire."

Unique Slice-and-Dice Gameplay: Perfectly time every attack in intense physics-based combat where any part of the body can be precisely sliced off, and each hit can mean death.



Surprising Weapons: Equip your robot to fit your playstyle with weapons like flame swords and giant hammers to equipment like jet packs, piston-powered superkicks and flame-throwing dinosaurs.

Single-player adventure: Dive into an epic tale of human defiance against robot overlords in story mode or tackle endless and challenge modesOnline-Coop: Use the power of human friendship (and laser swords!) to survive in the arena.

Online Versus mode: Battle friends in "Last Bot Standing" – a Battle-Royale-like game mode with up to 15 players, or fight in 1v1 duels.

Entertaining Commentary: With over 38,000 (!!!) spoken words, Commentatron and Analysis-Bot provide a running commentary of your performance and react to your activities.

