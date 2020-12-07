Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World: The Game Drops In January

Ubisoft revealed today that the release of Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition will happen in January. Specifically, on January 14th, 20201, as the game will drop on PC, PS4, Stadia, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One. At the moment, there's no word if there will be a next-gen version of the game, but we're guessing the company will just leave it as-is since it will still be accessible on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S through backward compatibility. The game will be sold for $15.

Rediscover the beloved 2D arcade-style beat'em up inspired by the iconic comic book series and movie Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World in this Complete Edition! In this unique blend of style, humor and classic gameplay, players will help Scott Pilgrim take on enemies, including the League of Seven Evil Exes, to fight for love. They will rediscover the beloved 2D arcade-style beat 'em up game, inspired by the iconic graphic novel series and 2010 Universal Pictures film. Fans will fall in love all over again with the 8-bit animation by Paul Robertson, the critically acclaimed soundtrack from Anamanaguchi, and original cut-scenes from Bryan Lee O'Malley, creator of the Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World graphic novel series.

This Complete Edition includes the original Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game, as well as it's original DLCs – the Knives Chau and Wallace Wells Add-On Packs. Play as your favorite characters – Scott Pilgrim, Ramona Flowers, Knives Chau, Stephen Stills, and more. Level-up and learn new awesome abilities, unlock secret items and modes, summon powerful allies, and more! Team up with friends and combine your skills to battle your way through waves of tough enemies, or compete with them in awesome mini-games like Dodgeball; all on your way to defeat the League of Ramona's Evil Exes!