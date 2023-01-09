Scrap Riders Officially Launches With All-New Trailer Check out the latest trailer for the game Scrap Riders as the game has officially been released for PC and Switch this week.

Microids is celebrating the official release of their latest game Scrap Riders, with an all-new launch trailer for you to enjoy. Developed by Games For Tutti, the game takes place in a futuristic wasteland, where all those who live here oppose all things big corporation and metropolis oriented. You will take on the role of a smuggler caught up in all of the weird and funny things happening out here. Enjoy the trailer below as the game is officially out for Steam and Nintendo Switch.

"Scrap Riders is a pixel art beat'em up adventure game set in a cyberpunk future, developed by Spanish studio Games for Tutti. Play as Rast, a member of the outlaw bikers gang Scrap Riders, and make your way through the wastelands as well as a big metropolis controlled by corporations. Act as a smuggler with caustic humor to survive in this post-apocalyptic world. Fight your way through this 2D beat them up using your fists and guns, but beware: the wastelands are not for the faint of heart. There, violence is always the answer, but it won't be enough! Without your wits you won't last long. Talk to the right people, gather clues, and kick bad guys' butts!"

A unique gameplay mix : Scrap Riders offers an original combination of Beat 'em up gameplay and old-school Point'n Click adventure puzzles & dialogs. Fight, point & click your way through the story!

A retro art style : Embrace a unique retro vibe with lovely pixel art visuals and a 16-bit soundtrack!

Crazy humor and references : Have some laughs with hilarious lines from quirky characters and try to identify all the meta jokes and pop culture references hidden throughout the game!

A fascinating cyberpunk world to explore: Wander through the diverse environments of this post-apocalyptic universe, from wastelands to a big neo-punk metropolis controlled by corporations.