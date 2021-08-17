SCUF Gaming Launches Xbox Series X|S Wireless Controller

SCUF Gaming has released a new gaming controller with the first wireless performance game controller for the Xbox Series X|S. Dubbed the SCUF Instinct, the controller has been designed to give you all the capabilities of the standard controller you're used to with the customization and additional performance enhancements the company is known for to give you the best possible option for your gaming needs. This thing is basically esports ready if you decide to skip the mouse and keyboard and go for a handheld option. This is about as good as it gets from SCUF when it comes to design and options, and its nice to see it adapted to the latest console from Xbox. You can read more about it below along with a quote from the company from this morning's announcement, as the SCUF Instinct starts at $170 and the Instinct Pro version starts at $200.

SCUF Instinct incorporates all of the innovative features gamers expect from SCUF – including the patented paddle control system that helped make SCUF controllers the premier choice of competitive players everywhere – with an evolved controller design to improve performance for Xbox fans. Both Instinct and Instinct Pro include four embedded back control paddles, which can be programmed to replicate the ABXY buttons. Their refined ergonomic shape enables better control for a wide variety of hand sizes, with millions of customization options to suit all gamers including interchangeable faceplates, thumbsticks, and D-pads. SCUF Instinct Pro additionally offers new adjustable Instant Triggers, giving gamers the ability to choose between regular or instant-action at the flick of a switch. Instant Triggers eliminate the trigger pull, activating immediately with a one-tap motion, similar to a mouse click – ideal for fast-paced shooters. You can always switch back to regular triggers and be ready to play your favorite racing game. Instinct Pro also includes High-Performance Grip.

"With SCUF Instinct, gamers have a new advantage when playing on Xbox Series X|S. We've refined the way we deliver SCUF performance controllers, with a new form-factor that will appeal to an even wider range of gamers and hand sizes. Four Embedded Back Paddles, Instant Triggers, and a new thumbstick design combine to make our most reactive controller to date," said Diego Nunez, SCUF Gaming Chief Marketing Officer. "Xbox fans are at the core of SCUF's history, and we're proud to have created a controller that both pays homage to that legacy and equips gamers for exciting new games on the newest console generation."