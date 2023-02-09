SD Gundam Battle Alliance To Arrive On Xbox Game Pass Bandai Namco has officially released SD Gundam Battle Alliance on Xbox Game Pass, along with some DLC content to liven things up.

Bandai Namco announced this morning that they will be bringing SD Gundam Battle Alliance over to Xbox Game Pass. The game will be presented in all of its glory for players to take on through the system's cloud gaming service, bringing you every bot of the Gundam action you expect. What's more, the game comes with some new packs that will add a number of features and bonus content to the game, so you get a little extra out of it than normal. We got the details for you below as the game and the packs are now available to play right now.

"SD Gundam Battle Alliance brings together different narratives that let players relive famous scenes and battles from the venerable mecha franchise. Players must join forces to correct a distorted world, overcoming rifts in time known as "Historical Breaks" to restore the true timeline of every Gundam series. SD Gundam Battle Alliance also features a progression system where players must develop, enhance, and reinforce their Mobile Suits with blueprints acquired during the course of their missions. The game boasts fast-paced combat and players will have a variety of melee and ranged attacks, combos, and charge-based special attacks for each Mobile Suit in their arsenals. The DLC includes content that was previously available only to those who pre-ordered the game at launch. The additional content includes:

Bonus Pack, which includes the "SD Gundam World Sangoku Soketsuden Pack, which adds three playable Mobile Suits, and the Start Dash Pack, which adds support items to the player's inventory.

MS Development Super Packs, which grants players various Level Uncap Materials Parts, Revision Keys, and in-game Capital to quickly upgrade their assortment of Mobile Suits. There are available across three different levels, which offer various bonuses to players once purchased.