Pokémon TCG Japan: Incandescent Arcana Preview: Altaria CR

One of the most highly anticipated Pokémon TCG sets arriving in Japan this year has now been revealed. Incandescent Arcana is set for release on September 2nd, 2022, in Japan. Unlike the direct previous Japanese set, the Origin Forme Giratina-themed Lost Abyss that brought back the Lost Zone mechanic, this set will include Character Rares and Radiant Pokémon. Leading this set is the unusual but exciting Alolan Vulpix VSTAR, which follows the fun trend of Pikachu and Eevee Ultra Rares, where it's the cute and iconic form that gets the feature rather than the highest evolution. This set, along with the following main series Japanese set Paradigm Trigger, which will focus on Lugia, will be the basis of the fourth and final English-language Sword & Shield set of 2022, which is expected to close out the era. Today, we continue our Incandescent Arcana previews with another Character Rare.

Here we have an Altaria Character Rare, with artist Yuu Nishida delivering a bright and bold image. In the Character Rare, which will be in this set's Secret Rare section and in the eventual English-language version's Trainer Gallery, a sparkling Altaria is sitting in a dressing room being hugged by its trainer, Lisia. In the original games, Lisia is the Pokémon Coordinator of Sootopolis City and is a famous idol in Hoenn. This makes the dressing room scenery make a lot of sense. In the games, she has an Altaria who she has named Ali, and Ali is known for Mega Evolving. The last time that Lisia was featured on a card was in Sun & Moon – Celestial Storm during the "waifu" craze that swept the hobby. This drove up the value of the card and it remains the highest valued chase card of that set at $132.39, even above the Rayquaza Rainbow Rare. Because of the high availability of Character Rares in the English-language Trainer Galleries, this card is certainly not set for the same destiny.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Incandescent Arcana cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.