SD Gundam G Generation Eternal To Hold Mobile Network Test

Bandai Namco will be holding a new mobile network test for SD Gundam G Generation Eternal, set to take place in late January

Bandai Namco has confirmed that they will be holding a mobile network test next month for their upcoming title, SD Gundam G Generation Eternal. This is basically going to test out the title and see what needs to be adjusted and fixed, as they're looking for players in the United States to try this test out. We have a few details below, as the test will run from January 23-28, 2025, on both iOS and Android. If you wish to take part, you just have to register on their website.

SD Gundam G Generation Eternal

Gundam G Generation is a series of strategy games that give you the power to completely immerse yourself in the Gundam universe. Its distinctive game systems allow you to collect your favorite Mobile Suits and characters from all throughout the various "Gundam" series, power them up, develop them, and form your very own squads to do battle the way you want. G Generation's enduring popularity across the wide spectrum of Gundam fans can be attributed to the way it transcends the boundaries set by the various manga and anime series, giving players the freedom to create unique squads of their own design, while also allowing them to enjoy all their favorite mainline stories as well as G Generation originals. G Generation is a Gundam fan's dream come true, where both the old and the new come together in one jam-packed game.

January Network Test

The following information is about the Network Test (the "test" or "NT") that will be conducted in order to adjust the game content, as well as to test the game functions in preparation for the official release. Using the feedback and opinions provided by the users from the Network Test, we hope to improve various aspects of the game in time for the official release. We kindly ask for your participation.

*Android and iOS devices that can access Google Play and the App Store are eligible for the test.

