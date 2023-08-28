Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Sabotage Studio, sea of stars

Sea Of Stars Receives New Launch Trailer For This Week's Release

Check out the official launch trailer for the new turn-based RPG Sea Of Stars, as the game will officially be released on Tuesday.

Indie game developer and publisher Sabotage Studio has released a new trailer for Sea Of Stars, as the game will officially be launched on Tuesday. If you haven't seen this one yet, the game pays homage and takes its cues from classic RPG titles of the '90s as you follow sibling adventurers into a world of mechanics and magic for a thrilling adventure. Enjoy the trailer down below along with more info on the game.

Sea Of Stars tells the story of two Children of the Solstice, uniting players with Valere and Zale, youths fated to become Solstice Warriors. Combining their Sun and Moon powers to perform Eclipse Magic, they are pledged to fight the monstrous creations of the evil alchemist known as The Fleshmancer. Continuing on the Sabotage journey of developing games that blend retro aesthetics and modern game design, invigorated and motivated by The Messenger's overwhelmingly positive response, it was time for the real, big challenge. To make a turn-based RPG that would pay homage to the greats of the 90's while bringing enough novelty to be its own thing. All of our games take place in a shared universe, and we cannot wait to show you all the stories we can tell with the richness of the world and the sheer amount of characters that an RPG entails.

Engaging Turn-based Combat: Pressing the action button in sync with the animations increases damage output while reducing incoming damage. Along with timed hits, combat features combo attacks, boosting, and a strategic "locks" system offering options to play with different damage types in order to hinder enemies while they are channeling powerful attacks or spells, all in an immersive take on the genre; no random encounters, no transitions to separate battlefields, and no grinding.

Pressing the action button in sync with the animations increases damage output while reducing incoming damage. Along with timed hits, combat features combo attacks, boosting, and a strategic "locks" system offering options to play with different damage types in order to hinder enemies while they are channeling powerful attacks or spells, all in an immersive take on the genre; no random encounters, no transitions to separate battlefields, and no grinding. Unshackled Traversal: Swim, climb, vault, jump off, or hoist up ledges as you traverse seamlessly through the world with a navigation system based on platformer expertise that breaks free from the classic bound-to-the-grid tileset movement.

Swim, climb, vault, jump off, or hoist up ledges as you traverse seamlessly through the world with a navigation system based on platformer expertise that breaks free from the classic bound-to-the-grid tileset movement. A Story-Rich Adventure: Dozens of original characters and story arcs will take you on a captivating journey. Sometimes epic, sometimes silly, and other times emotional, Sea of Stars does its RPG duty of exploring classic themes of adventure and friendship while also being chock-full of the unexpected twists and events you'd expect from a Sabotage Studio production.

Dozens of original characters and story arcs will take you on a captivating journey. Sometimes epic, sometimes silly, and other times emotional, Sea of Stars does its RPG duty of exploring classic themes of adventure and friendship while also being chock-full of the unexpected twists and events you'd expect from a Sabotage Studio production. All Fun, No Tedium: Enjoy combat without fear of hitting a wall and having to grind for experience or items; in Sea of Stars, defeat requires a change in battle plans, not hours of repetition to better the odds in a rematch.

Enjoy combat without fear of hitting a wall and having to grind for experience or items; in Sea of Stars, defeat requires a change in battle plans, not hours of repetition to better the odds in a rematch. A World You Can Touch: There are many ways to hang out in the world of Sea of Stars if you feel inclined to change the pace during your adventures. Sailing, cooking, fishing, stopping by a tavern to listen to a song or play the infamous tabletop game known as "Wheels" … every system has been designed to deliver an experience that pays respect to retro classics while rethinking in some areas to offer a smooth and modernized experience.

There are many ways to hang out in the world of Sea of Stars if you feel inclined to change the pace during your adventures. Sailing, cooking, fishing, stopping by a tavern to listen to a song or play the infamous tabletop game known as "Wheels" … every system has been designed to deliver an experience that pays respect to retro classics while rethinking in some areas to offer a smooth and modernized experience. Radiant Lighting: Dynamic light effects pairs with a world-influencing day/night cycle to make every area feel truly alive, pushing the traditional visual limits of classically-styled 2D pixel-art games; the only way to properly tell the story of heroes conjuring the powers of the Sun and the Moon.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!