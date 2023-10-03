Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Seagate, Video Games | Tagged: playstation 5, PS5, SSD

Seagate Announces New SSD Option For PlayStation 5

Seagate has offered up a brand new internal SSD option for PlayStation 5 owners with the Game Drive PS5 NVMe SSD, available soon.

Seagate has revealed an all-new Sold State Drive option for PlayStation 5 owners, as the company revealed the PlayStation Seagate Game Drive PS5 NVMe SSD. As you can see here, you'll be able to install this drive directly into the console, providing you with a few different storage options for all of your games. At this point, it's becoming a necessity to have tons of extra storage, with AAA titles getting between 80-150GB per title these days. So having an internal drive for PS5 owners is a must-have. The company is giving you two options to purchase as they are offering a 1TB option for $100 and a 2TB option for $150. We have more info on the units below, as the company is shipping them now. However, as of when we're writing this, they have yet to appear on the company's website.

The drive offers gamers the latest PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD technology and the fastest performance from the company's line of officially licensed for PlayStation storage products – bringing speed, endurance, and high capacity to PlayStation 5. Delivering sequential read speeds of up to 7300 MB/s, the Seagate Game Drive PS5 NVMe SSD catalyzes PCIe Gen4 power with transfer rates up to two times faster than PCIe Gen3 SSDs. The drive is built with a Seagate-validated E18 controller and 3D TLC NAND to provide advanced speed and durability for console gaming. With a minimalistic heatsink that was designed to seamlessly fit the PlayStation 5 console, the SSD maximizes gaming performance and protects the drive's storage from thermal throttling. With simple installation, gamers can play PlayStation 5 games directly from the drive. Available in capacities up to 2TB, the Seagate Game Drive PS5 NVMe SSD offers long-lasting endurance of 1.8M MTBF and up to 2550 TBW. The drive includes a five-year limited warranty so gamers have peace of mind.

