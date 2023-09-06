Posted in: Bethesda Softworks, Game Hardware, Games, Seagate, Starfield, Video Games | Tagged: seagate, xbox

Seagate Reveals Three New Starfield Storage Options For Xbox

Seagate has some new storage options for Xbox and PC players who are obsessed with Starfield, as three new SSD devices are available.

Seagate has officially released three new storage devices for Xbox this week, all of them tied to the recent release of Starfield. Working with Bethesda Softworks, the team unveiled the new Special Edition SDD Game Drives for Xbox and PC, featuring 2TB and 5TB options, as well as an 8TB Gaming Hub option with extra USB ports. All three are available right now, complete with the unique artwork tied to the game with the same internal design from various panels. We have more info about them below, as they are now available through multiple retailers.

Officially licensed by Bethesda and wrapped in exclusive artwork commemorating the explorers from Constellation, the Game Drive and Game Hub display a design that feels pulled directly from the Settled Systems of Starfield. Featuring customizable RGB LED lighting, the drives bring the majesty of the stars to the gamers' ecosystem. Available with up to 5TB of capacity, the Game Drive is lightweight in design, making it easy to take an entire library on-the-go. The Game Drive and the Game Hub are connected and powered with high-speed USB 3.2 Gen 1, and the Game Drive does not need a separate power cord, making it easy for gamers to play from anywhere. Designed to work with Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One, both drives are easily installed through Xbox OS in under two minutes so gamers can launch into action.

Available with 8TB of capacity, the Game Hub empowers gamers to save the universe from the comfort of their home. The Game Hub features front-facing USB-C and USB-A ports, and a versatile compact form factor so gamers can connect and power other gaming peripherals in one place. Designed to stand vertically or horizontally, the Game Hub also gives gamers flexibility in the layout of their gaming station. The new drives include three-years of Rescue Data Recovery Services and a one-year limited warranty, giving gamers peace of mind. With pre-orders starting today and wide availability in September, the Seagate Starfield Special Edition Game Drive for Xbox is available in capacities of 2TB (US$109.99) and 5TB (US$169.99) and the Seagate Starfield Special Edition Game Hub for Xbox is available in an 8TB (US$239.99) capacity.

