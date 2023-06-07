Posted in: Activision, Call of Duty, Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Call Of Duty: Warzone, Games, Video Games | Tagged: activision, call of duty, Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II, Call Of Duty: Warzone

Season 04 Revealed For Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II & Warzone

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Warzone have revealed the major plans for what's coming in Season 04, set to launch next week.

Activision dropped new details about the Season 04 content on the way for both Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Call Of Duty: Warzone. The big addition this time around is that Modern Warfare II will be getting seven new Multiplayer maps for you to fight each other on, as well as four new armaments, a new amphibious vehicle to get across bodies of water, and an "infamous masked face" will join the roster. Meanwhile, Warzone will be getting Vondel, the new medium-sized map will feature 15 distinct points of interest that will become focal points for every round. These include a medieval castle, an abandoned zoo, a somewhat intact city hall, a soccer stadium set up for an epic paintball tournament, multiple townhouses, several cafes, and more being kept under wraps. We have more info below, and you can read finer details in the latest developer blog, as the content will be released on June 14th.

Call Of Duty: Warzone

Welcome to Vondel. This medium-sized map is ready to host Resurgence, DMZ, and the Lockdown LTM at launch, with standard Battle Royale in-Season.

Over a Half Dozen New Features. Tactical Amphibious Vehicle (TAV) for Vondel, the return of Favorite Supply Boxes, a new Field Upgrade, and more.

The Sandstorm Continues in Al Mazrah. In addition to Vondel's introduction, Al Mazrah sees some slight topographical changes during Season 04.

A New, Full Ranked Season Arrives in Season 04. Ready yourself for a full Ranked Season with more rewards to claim.

More at Mid-Season, Including Traditional Battle Royale in Vondel, New Vondel Gulag. The action will only get hotter as we look towards a summer Mid-Season Update.

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II

A Six-Pack of New Multiplayer Maps at Launch. Showdown. Kunstenaar (pronounced "khun-steh-nawr") District. Mercado. Penthouse. Mawizeh Marsh. Ahkdar Village. Plus one more Core MP map planned for mid-season.

Search & Destroy, Prisoner Rescue to Expand to 12v12 for a Limited Time. Expect the Playlist rotation to include these intense modes with double the number of players on each team.

A New Ranked Season. Rise and grind; shoot for a new top Division and unlock those cool Ranked Rewards as you prepare for the exciting conclusion to the Call of Duty League season.

Content For Both Tiitles

The Assault on Vondel Begins at Launch. Complete challenges to unlock new items not just for yourself, but also for the entire community, including a new melee weapon: the Tonfa.

New Weapons. In addition to the Tonfa, ready yourself with the Tempus Razorback Assault Rifle and ISO 45 SMG, both available for free in the Battlepass.

New Operators, Including Nikto. The masked ex-cover agent returns with a vengeance. Other Operators include a total badass working for SpecGru.

Prestige Levels Continue, New Challenges available. Reach Level 850 to unlock a special Weapon Blueprint.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!