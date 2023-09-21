Posted in: Activision, Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Call Of Duty: Warzone, Games, Video Games | Tagged: call of duty, spawn

Season Six Announced For Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II & Warzone

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II and CoD: Warzone are both getting new content for Season Six, which adds Spawn to the combat.

Activision has revealed new details about Season Six coming to both Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Call Of Duty: Warzone later this month. As you can see from the branding, Spawn plays a major part in this season as the iconic comic book character makes his way into the game. Players can unlock Spawn-themed rewards and Operator Skins throughout the pass, including additional visitors from the Underworld that you might recognize from the series. You'll also run into some cool bundles featuring Skeletor, Evil Dead 2, Hellsing, and DOOM. Plus a special crossover event with Diablo as two additional Operators – Lilith and Inarius, make their way into the game. You can read more below as the finer details can be found on their blog.

Call Of Duty: Warzone

Operation Nightmare is a GO: Coming at mid-season, investigate eldritch anomalies across the map, and face a host of monstrous targets as you gradually clear a Bounty board of otherworldly terrors!

Welcome to Vondead: A demonic incantation unleashed an uncontained zombie outbreak across Vondel. The undead have ravaged the streets under a bloodred moon. Shocking secrets are waiting to be discovered!

Zombie Royale is back for both maps: Tear into this infamous limited-time mode at mid-season, with all-new innovations but the same chaotic premise — return to battle as a fast-moving Zombie. Survive, or get eaten!

Lockdown returns, otherworldly loot, and events: Head to Vondel for more Lockdown action, gather Souls for in-game rewards, and prepare for plenty of jump scares, eldritch equipment, and much more.

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Two Core, two Gunfight Maps at launch. Deploy to one new original and one returning map in both Core and Gunfight, from an extravagant Las Almas estate to a classic live fire range where kings reign.

Two Haunting Map reskins. El Asilo celebrates Día de Muertos, while Embassy becomes the site of a bloody zombie attack.

A frightening twist on classic modes. Jump scares, skulls, zombies, and more descend on your favorite classic modes, including twisted takes on Domination, Kill Confirmed, Grind, Drop Zone, and Infected.

Both Games

Gear up with new weapons. There's no horror too great when you've got these weapons in hand. Take on enemies with a new Assault Rifle, SMG, a Melee weapon, and a Chainsaw last used on Phobos…

BlackCell introduces V4L3RIA. The latest in robotics is ready for deployment as V4L3RIA arrives to lead the BlackCell offering, along with her Tactical Pet named Megabyte.

Spawn headlines the Battle Pass. The multiple forms of antihero Spawn headline the Season 06 Battle Pass, featuring additional Spawn Operator Skins alongside other monsters and maniacs arriving straight from the underworld.

Open the Gates of Hell. The Gates of Hell have sprung open to reveal . . . the first glimpse of Season 06's Halloween-themed Bundles and Operators!

