Secretlab Announces All-New Footrests Coming This June Secretlab is making two new footrests for people to buy that will work to add comfort to their line of gaming chairs.

Secretlab has announced two new items on the way this summer, as they will be releasing two different types of footrests to go with their line of gaming chairs. The two designs that they have presented are the Professional Footrest, designed for those who use their space more for an everyday work environment with tilt-adjustable free-range movement options for active blood circulation, and the Premium Footrest, designed for a much more comfy at-home and casual experience with static dual density foam. Each one offers different benefits depending on what you're looking for. Pre-orders have launched the Premium version right now, while the Professional version will be launched this June.

"The premium companion for the perfect balance of plush comfort and ergonomic support. Featuring a dual-density foam construction, the Secretlab Premium Footrest (PlushCell Memory Foam) – or PlushCell Footrest – offers both plush comfort and firm support all at once. The outer layer of visco-elastic PlushCell Memory Foam is soft to the touch, molded over Secretlab's patent-pending cold cure foam, where its specially formulated medium-firmness distributes weight evenly to support your feet at optimal angles throughout long hours of work or gaming."

"With its unique superellipse design, the Secretlab PlushCell Footrest offers multiple ways of propping up your feet. Support the natural arch of your feet against its curved edge, or rest them on the flat top surface. Every angle has been intentionally designed for the best ergonomic experience. Premium velour cover for breathable comfort and easy maintenance, the dual-density foam of the Secretlab PlushCell Footrest is covered in breathable soft velour, engineered to retain its shape and stay durable for long-term usage — simply hand wash the velour cover with cold water anytime it needs freshening up. An anti-slip silicone patterned base keeps the footrest in place, so nothing slips and slides around during use. Dual mode usage for precise ergonomics Engineered for precise ergonomics, the Secretlab Professional Footrest (CloudSwap Technology) – or Footrest Pro – features two modes of usage to give you full control over how your feet are supported throughout the day. Rock your feet back and forth with the tilt-adjustable swivel mechanism that promotes active blood circulation with 30° of free-range movement, or lock it at your preferred resting angle between +15° and -15° with the one-step adjustment pedal."