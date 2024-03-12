Posted in: Capcom, Games, Monster Hunter, Secretlab, Video Games | Tagged: gaming chair, memory foam

Secretlab Announces New Monster Hunter Fatalis Edition Gaming Chair

Secretlab has partnered with Capcom for the new Monster Hunter Fatalis Edition gaming chair, as well as a new memory foam pillow.

Article Summary Secretlab unveils the Monster Hunter Fatalis Edition gaming chair and pillow.

Capcom collaboration celebrates 20 years of Monster Hunter with exclusive designs.

The chair features ergonomic customization and iconic Fatalis inspired embroidery.

Collectible memory foam pillow designed for the ultimate fan comfort and support.

Secretlab has revealed a brand new collaboration with Capcom, as they have introduced the new Monster Hunter Fatalis Edition gaming chair. It's been about three years since the two have worked together, this time around bringing out a design that draws inspiration from the classic black dragon you find in the franchise. As it has been with previous designs, you're getting some cool embroidered design work on the front and back, as well as some special leather scales along the side. What's more, the company also made a special edition memory foam pillow of the same design, just in case you already have a chair but want to have some support for your back. We have info on both of them below, as they will go up for pre-order soon.

Secretlab – Monster Hunter Fatalis Edition

Nearly three years since the launch of the Monster Hunter Rathalos Edition chair, the Secretlab TITAN Evo Monster Hunter Fatalis Edition joins the fold, paying homage to 20 years of hunting, tracking,

and crafting. Outfitted with all the ergonomic features of the award-winning TITAN Evo, every element of the Monster Hunter Fatalis Edition chair is highly adjustable and can be customized to fit you, so you're supported even as you change your posture throughout the day. The TITAN Evo Monster Hunter Fatalis Edition was inspired by the legendary black dragon that dwells in the ruins of Castle Schrade.

Memory Foam Lumbar Pillow Fatalis Edition

A limited-edition design created exclusively for the 20th anniversary of Monster Hunter. Upholstered in plush velour and filled with dense, premium memory foam, the Secretlab Memory Foam Lumbar Pillow Fatalis Edition is a must-have collectible for die-hard fans. With support that conforms to the natural curve of your spine, no monster will ever be too much to overcome.

