Secretlab Announces New Partnership With Assassin's Creed

Secretlab revealed they have a new deal with Ubisoft today as they're releasing a new line of Assassin's Creed items. Much like previous partnerships, the team has gone all out to create a special design for fans who need to have the best gaming decor for their home. Aside from creating this amazing design for the Titan line of gaming chairs, they have also created a special desk mat and additions for their Magnus gaming desk. You can read more about these additions below, as well as a couple of quotes from both companies about this partnership, as you can currently order these editions here.

Inspired by the Animus and the characteristic colors of the assassin's robe, the Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 Assassin's Creed Edition is upholstered in Secretlab NEO Hybrid Leatherette and features a tonal red checkered pattern and futuristic Animus detailing on the side wings. The sigils of the Assassin's Creed series are embroidered on the backrest as a timeless ode to its legacy, designed specially for fans who have followed the series since 2007. Built on the award-winning Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 series and available in sizes Regular and XL, fans can enjoy world-class comfort as they revisit their favorite elements of Assassin's Creed or take a deeper dive into the lore of the highly-acclaimed series with the ongoing 15th Anniversary celebrations. Aficionados can complete their themed setup with the Secretlab Magpad Desk Mat Assassin's Creed Edition and the Secretlab Magnus Cable Management Bundle Assassin's Creed Edition, created specially for the Secretlab Magnus Metal Desk.

"The compelling plotlines, stunning visuals and unique soundtracks have earned Assassin's Creed its countless awards and nominations," said Said Alaric Choo, co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer at Secretlab. "As one of the best-selling games of all time, we wanted to create something timeless to celebrate the 15-year legacy of the franchise by integrating its most iconic elements into the chair. With numerous new titles coming up, I can't wait to jump back into the Assassin's Creed universe and this time, in my own Secretlab Assassin's Creed Edition chair." "The 15th Anniversary of Assassin's Creed is a huge milestone for us," said Addie Dorsey, Global Consumer Products at Ubisoft. "We wanted to make it extra memorable for fans in every way, and creating a real-life chair inspired by the Animus ticked all the boxes. We've always admired the attention to detail Secretlab puts into their chairs, and with over 50 awards under their belt, they were the obvious choice when it came to bringing this idea to life. This chair, along with the MAGNUS desk accessories, is a must-have for any fan to complete their Assassin's Creed set up."