Secretlab & Blizzard Reveal World Of Warcraft Gaming Chairs

Secretlab and Blizzard Entertainment revealed a new partnership today as they present two World Of Warcraft gaming chairs. Being released to coincide with the upcoming release of the Shadowlands expansion, you can show your allegiance to the Alliance with a proud blue and gold design, or gleefully scream "for The Horde" with this black and red number. Both chairs are available in the Titan and Omega 2020 designs the company currently has on their website with prices varying depending gon the model you choose. You can read more about them below as these are now available to pre-order.

"World of Warcraft has historically been one of the most popular and difficult-to-master MMOs, with an audience that is among the most dedicated of any game — the world's top guilds put a lot of effort into gearing up for a new raid and the final boss can remain undefeated for months at a time. The Secretlab World of Warcraft Alliance and Horde Edition chairs celebrate the game's long history, expansive lore, and the sheer commitment of its players. They'll support gamers comfortably for extended sessions as they dive into the Shadowlands, and being a blood elf rogue myself, I'll be using the Horde variant. For the Horde!" said Ian Alexander Ang, co-founder and CEO of Secretlab.

The Secretlab Alliance Edition chair is upholstered in dark blue PRIMETM 2.0 PU leather and embellished with gold trimmings, royal braid motifs, and cream accents, evoking the opulence of Stormwind City, capital of the Alliance. Horde loyalists will appreciate the black and red leatherette of the Secretlab Horde Edition seat, which features the Horde banner draped over the rear, framed by the barbed spikes similar to those lining the rooftops of Orgrimmar.

The Secretlab World Of Warcraft Alliance and Horde Edition chairs are equipped with all the features of the award-winning Secretlab 2020 Series. Engineered for all-day comfort and personalized ergonomic support, they will keep players comfortably seated for the duration of their gaming sessions as they compete to be the first in the world to defeat Sire Denathrius in Castle Nathria, the first raid of Shadowlands.