Secretlab & Facepunch Studios Partner Up On Rust Edition Gaming Chair

This morning, Secretlab revealed they've formed a new partnership with Facepunch Studios to release an official Rust Gaming Chair. As you can see here, they've designed the new look around both their 2020 models for the Titan and the Omega, complete with the rust coloring and the logo. What's more, the two have also collaborated on a special Secretlab chair to be put in the game, as you can get a skin for an office chair that looks like someone fixed one of theirs over time. However, you can only get it by purchasing one of the real deals. We got a couple of quotes from the announcement below, and if you're looking to get one, you can purchase them here.

"Rust is not a game for the faint-hearted and it's been said that you only truly start playing it after the 500-hour mark. Having spent hundreds of hours on the game myself, I've come to thoroughly enjoy the challenge of the game, with its unforgiving survival mechanics and cyclical server wipes. There's hardly a moment of respite in Rust, but at least players will be well-supported both in game and in the real world with our chair and skin. I'm excited about the in-game skin — it's really cool and I want to see chairs being crafted more and maybe even buffed," said Ian Ang, co-founder and CEO of Secretlab. "Secretlab's in-game chair skin is the first branded item to be introduced in Rust and also the first time a replica of a real-world product has been added to the game. This collaboration is the first of its kind and a fitting one — having spent hundreds of hours in Rust themselves, the Secretlab team understands intimately the nature and unique challenges of the game. They are the world leader in high-performance gaming seats, and we're thrilled to be able to help our players elevate their experience of the game with the official Rust chair and a brand new in-game skin," said Garry Newman, Founder of Facepunch Studios.