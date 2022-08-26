Secretlab Launches The Magnus Pro Sit-To-Stand Metal Desk

Secretlab has launched its latest upgrade to their gaming desk line as they revealed the Magnus Pro Sit-To-Stand Metal Desk. This is an improvement on the standard version for those looking for a standing option, as they have built the controls and mechanics directly into the desk rather than everything being two separate entities that come together. What's more, this version now has the power supply option built into the back paneling, so no more running a surge protector up the leg to get multiple outlets. They've also added in the new accessory of the PC Mount for the underside, as well as dual monitor arms. We got more details below as the desk starts at $800.

Traditional sit-to-stand desks require your cables to hang slack off the desk to accommodate for the change in height and corresponding tension of the cables as the desk moves up and down. We did away with that. The Secretlab Magnus Pro comes with an even more advanced cable management system that keeps all your messy cables and the need for hanging wires out of sight. Our innovative patent-pending power solution fully conceals a single cable within the desk leg, leading to a power socket built into the Magnus Pro itself. This lets you connect a power strip and power both the desk and your devices with just one cable. A dedicated thermal circuit breaker is also built into the desk to prevent any unwanted overcurrent, with a powder-coated finish applied to the external surface for additional insulation and durability. The Secretlab Magnus Pro is purposefully crafted to deliver a seamless user experience, drawn from research, user testing and expert feedback. This is to give you more control and space over your entire setup so you can push your own limits of productivity and performance at work and play.

Illuminated by bright backlit LEDs, the control panel has been integrated right into the edge of the Magnus Pro for a cleaner, more seamless look. This also means you can freely glide around your desk without accidentally bumping into any obstacles, or having the control panel get in the way of your chair's armrests. Built-in cable routing channels on either side of the Magnus Pro let you run your headphone wires or USB chargers through to the front of the desk, instead of above, so they're always within reach yet hidden when unused. Peg your cables down with magnetic cable anchors so they never hang loose. Don't settle for loose cables hanging off the back of your desk. The offset gap in front of the rear hinged cover is designed to accommodate your cables leading into the cable management tray. The new Secretlab Magnus Single and Dual Monitor Arms will also fit nicely within the offset gap so nothing stands in the way of flushing your desk against the wall.