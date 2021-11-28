Secretlab Partners With Lamborghini For Limited Edition Gaming Chair

Secretlab has announced a new partnership with automobile maker Lamborghini to make a line of gaming chairs for owners of their cars. The Automobili Lamborghini Collection will be an ultra-limited edition chair made with the same carbon fiber and Alcantara elements that are used to make the interior of the famous Lamborghini cars. The photo below is the only preview that has been released for this new chair, as it looks like they're keeping the design a secret until we get closer to launch, which will be sometime in 2022. If you're a high-end car lover, this seems like a must-own to basically have a piece of a Lambo in your home without buying the car.

A tribute to the fanatical attention to detail that both brands are known for, every stitch, shade, and material in the Secretlab for Automobili Lamborghini Collection is carefully considered to deliver luxury in gaming chairs. Bring the spirit of Lamborghini off the road and into your home with the Secretlab for Automobili Lamborghini Edition, and the Secretlab for Automobili Lamborghini Pinnacle Edition.

The Secretlab for Automobili Lamborghini Edition chair is set to make its debut at The Real Race, a global racing simulator competition for players of all levels. Drivers in America, Europe, Africa, and Asia will battle across both virtual and real tracks for the opportunity to become Lamborghini's official sim driver for 2022. Driven by extensive research, development, and cutting-edge engineering, Secretlab's award-winning chairs are the top choice of the world's premier gaming tournaments, championship-winning teams, and over a million users worldwide.

"The amount of detail that goes into every single Lamborghini car is exceptional, and that's something we share at Secretlab. Marrying our leading edge in technology and ergonomics with Lamborghini's performance-driving DNA to create not one but two chairs for the brand's most loyal fans has been a dream," said Ian Ang, co-founder and CEO of Secretlab.