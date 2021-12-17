Secretlab Pays Tribute To The Witcher In Latest Gaming Chair Design

As the second season of The Witcher comes out, Secretlab is tossing tribute to the Netflix series with a new edition of their 2022 gaming chair. Giving you a presentation of black with tan and red, this is a design that we're pretty sure Henry Cavill probably already has before it became a thing. All the features for their regular 2022 Titan chair mixed in with this design featuring embroidered artwork for the necklace piece as well as the swords on the back. The design is currently available to order starting at $529.

Designed as an ode to the legendary Geralt of Rivia, the Secretlab The Witcher Edition chair features intricate design elements inspired by his weapons and the metal-studded accents of the Grandmaster Legendary Wolven armor. With Geralt's signature on its right shoulder and his twin steel and silver swords on its back, the chair pays homage to the White Wolf himself. Each sword is embroidered in meticulous detail — down to the dual serpentine heads on the pommel — a nod to the vivid detail built into the game's environment, characters and stories.

Pay tribute to the School of the Wolf with its iconic medallion stitched onto the chair's backrest, so you can comfortably channel your inner witcher as you slay all manner of beasts and monsters. Equipped with all the ergonomic upgrades of the Secretlab 2022 Series and available in Small, Regular and XL, the Secretlab The Witcher Edition is ready to support fans in comfort, whether they're binge-watching The Witcher on Netflix or exploring the Continent in one of the video games.

As a special treat for fans, every purchase of the Secretlab The Witcher Edition chair comes with one Secretlab chair card and one random GWENT card collectible, featuring Geralt, Triss, Yennefer or Ciri. Make it your quest to Collect 'Em All.