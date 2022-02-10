Secretlab Reveals New Attack On Titan Gaming Chair & Wipes

Secretlab revealed a brand new chair design this week for anime fans to get in on as they now have Attack On Titan-themed gaming chairs. This particular one was created specifically with the team at Funimation as they will be commemorating the final series of the anime in style. As you can see from the image below, each chair is a brown, white, and green design with accents that reflect the uniform of the Scout Regiment and their heroic protecting the city from the monsters that wreak havoc on the lands. As well as the adventures inspired by the fan-favorite character, Cleaning Levi. What's more, every chair comes with a special brand of leather wipes, specially made for the TITAN 2022 brand to keep them clean. You can pre-order the chair right now at this link while stocks last. You can read more about the design below.

An ode to one of the most popular manga in the world. Secretlab and Funimation present the multi-award winning Secretlab TITAN Evo 2022, designed with honor and fidelity to celebrate the final arc of the series' anime adaptation. The official seat brings to life the iconic design of the Scout Regiment uniform — delighting fans who've been immersed in humanity's fight for survival against Titans. Each design is printed on the TITAN EVO 2022 Series, the best of the Secretlab OMEGA and TITAN designs, now in one chair. The Secretlab TITAN Evo 2022 combines multiple proprietary technologies and design innovations for a new level of personalized support and performance. This is award-winning comfort. Now evolved. Every Secretlab Attack On Titan Edition chair comes with a pack of Secretlab Leather Wipes Attack On Titan Edition. Specially formulated to keep chairs upholstered in Secretlab NEO Hybrid Leatherette and MAGPAD Desk Mats in pristine condition. Captain Levi would only be so proud.