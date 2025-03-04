Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Secretlab, Video Games | Tagged: gundam

Secretlab Reveals New Gundam Products In Latest Collaboration

Secretlab revealed a new collaboration today, as they have a few new items for their gaming chair and accessories featuring Gundam

Article Summary Secretlab unveils Gundam edition chairs inspired by iconic RX-78-2 and MS-06S Zaku II models.

Amuro Ray's RX-78-2 chair features 3D embroidery and realistic suit design for fans.

Char Aznable's MS-06S Zaku II chair channels the Red Comet's legendary style.

Complete your Gundam setup with matching Secretlab desktop mats and chair SKINS.

Secretlab has revealed a new collaboration that has been added to their lineup of products, as multiple items featuring characters from Gundam have been revealed. As you can see from the image here, they have created two distinct sets of items, depending on the kind of fan you are, as they have created the Amuro Ray's RX-78-2 Gundam and Char Aznable's MS-06S Zaku II (and MS-06 Zaku II) Titan model chairs and Magnus desktop mats. As well as SKINS for the RX-78-2 and the MS-06 Zaku II. Each one is designed to give you the feeling of being in the suit, or at the very least, feeling like you're supporting it. We have more info below on the items released today as

Secretlab x Gundam

Featuring the white, blue, red, and yellow color palette of the RX-78-2, the TITAN Evo RX-78-2 Gundam Edition is carefully modeled after Amuro Ray's signature mobile suit. Its rear mirrors the shield of the RX-78-2, one of its primary and most recognizable armaments, complete with the logo of the Earth Federation Space Forces. Amuro Ray's pilot tag is stitched into the top of the chair, leveraging 3D embroidery for unmatched depth and detail — just like real-life aviation patches. Individual vents and armor panels have been meticulously mapped from the RX-78-2 onto our chair, and then adapted to fit the unique contours of the seat to give it a truly mechanical look. Refresh your existing Secretlab TITAN Evo Series chair with Secretlab SKINS Lite premium chair sleeves. These are designed for an indistinguishable form and fit, allowing users to still benefit from every ergonomic curve — all while enjoying 360° protection against dirt and stains.

Upholstered in fiery crimson, the TITAN Evo MS-06S Zaku II Edition channels the iconic look and commanding aura of the Red Comet. With intricate details like the Zaku II's mono-eye, the chair faithfully mirrors Char Aznable's mobile suit. 3D-embroidered hydraulic pipes give the chair even greater depth and realism, alongside the emblem of the Principality of Zeon on the back of the seat. Char's pilot tag sits atop the chair — a tribute to one of the most cunning and ruthless tacticians. The Secretlab TITAN Evo RX-78-2 Gundam and MS-06S Char's Zaku II Editions come outfitted with all the ergonomic features of the Secretlab TITAN Evo. Whether they're building their collectibles or watching the anime, fans will find themselves comfortably supported for long hours. With gently sloping side wings, our proprietary sculpted pebble seat base guides you toward the middle for more uniform pressure distribution, while still giving you room to move. Switch between sitting upright, leaning to one side, or even sitting cross-legged.

Complete your Gundam set-up with the new Secretlab Mobile Suit Gundam Collection, a homage to the giant robots that captured the popular imagination in Yoshiyuki Tomino's 1979 anime. Set in Universal Century 0079, where humanity has developed space colonies that orbit the Earth, Mobile Suit Gundam's realistic depiction of science and technology has revolutionized the robot anime genre — inspiring countless anime, video games, novels, and more. The Secretlab Mobile Suit Gundam Collection is specially created for fans who grew up with the anime, drawing on Amuro Ray's iconic RX-78-2 Gundam and Char Aznable's one-of-a-kind, blazing red MS-06S Zaku II.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!