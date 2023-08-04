Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Secretlab, Video Games | Tagged: gaming chair, Jujutsu Kaisen

Secretlab Reveals New Titan Evo Jujutsu Kaisen Edition Gaming Chair

Celebrate the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen with this brand new Secretlab gaming chair design that pays homage to the series.

Secretlab has a new anime design for their Titan Evo gaming chair they now have up for sale with the reveal of the Jujutsu Kaisen Edition. Going all out to celebrate the release of Season 2, this version of their gaming chair takes inspiration from the iconic Jujutsu High uniform, as they have used NEO Hybrid Leatherette in dark blue, matched up with contrasting red stitching. Along with the blue cursed energy motifs on both the front and back, harkening back to the raw power of jujutsu sorcerers. We got more info on it below as the design is on sale now starting at around $550.

"With dark navy Secretlab NEO Hybrid Leatherette and contrasting red stitching, the Secretlab Jujutsu Kaisen Edition chair brings to life the uniform of Tokyo Jujutsu High School. The uniform's gold button is stitched in meticulous detail on the backrest, employing 3D embroidery that combines both flat and raised stitching. The chair itself is enveloped in blue cursed energy motifs, calling to mind the raw power of jujutsu sorcerers. The back of the chair features the logo of Jujutsu High — an instantly recognizable symbol for fans of the series."

"Written and illustrated by Gege Akutami, the Jujutsu Kaisen manga is now one of the most popular shonen series of the decade, with over 70 million copies in circulation. Since its debut in 2020, the anime adaptation has already captured the hearts of fans all over the world with its slick storytelling, intriguing power system, and unflinching depiction of the grim consequences of living in a world where cursed spirits run rampant. In 2021, the Jujutsu Kaisen anime received the most awards of any series at the 5th Crunchyroll Anime Awards, including the top prize of Anime of the Year. It took home Crunchyroll's Best Action Award the following year, a testament to its heart-stopping action sequences and depiction of the myriad powers and unique cursed spirits that inhabit the world."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!