Secretlab Reveals Their 2022 Series Of Gaming Chairs

Secretlab announced today their new line of gaming chairs coming this year, as they have fully revealed their 2022 line of products. As you can see from the promo poster below, the company is introducing two new designs into their Titan and Omega lines, the first being the Neo Hybrid Leatherette, while the other being a softweave in "cookies and cream" coloring. This is the first new line of chairs in two years as they have been releasing the most recent designs in the 2020 line, but these will be out this year after years of work by their R&D team to make the most advanced chair to date. This includes improved lumbar support completely reengineered into a four-way system, a new form that has been resculpted to deliver more quality of life and ergonomics, and a new seat base. — particularly with a proprietary new seat base. We have a little more info on the chairs below from the company's co-founder Ian Ang, along with some images from the line to come. The company hasn't set a release date or pricing on these yet, but we're guessing that will be coming sometime soon with pre-order info.

Over the years, we've consulted with multiple designers, engineers, material scientists, and UX specialists in different fields to help refine our designs. For the Secretlab 2022 Series, we assembled our very own Ergonomics Advisory Board, comprising various doctors, academics and experts, to work with our designers on conceptualizing our next generation of gaming seats. The all-new Secretlab TITAN Evo (2022 Series) is the culmination of all these years of research and testing. It is our most technologically advanced chair to date, combining the best aspects of the Secretlab OMEGA and TITAN. The Secretlab TITAN Evo represents an evolution of our 2020 Series, building on what people love and incorporating new-generation manufacturing technologies and cutting-edge engineering. The result — improved ergonomics and comfort and deeper personalization with an overhauled lumbar support system, proprietary pebble seat base, upgraded upholsteries, and more. Our in-house team of reliability experts studied the rigorous tests performed by A*STAR scientists to develop custom scenarios that were even tougher and more demanding than before. Our R&D Center in Singapore houses specialized testing equipment and a full materials lab, allowing us to put our chairs and materials through accelerated aging tests and simulate exposure to harsh real-world conditions.