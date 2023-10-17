Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Secretlab, Video Games | Tagged: gaming chair, Red Bull

Secretlab Reveals Titan Evo Oracle Red Bull Racing Edition Chair

Secretlab and Red Bull partner up for a limited-edition gaming chair, as they have designed the new Racing Edition for the Titan Evo.

Secretlab revealed a new gaming chair design this morning, as they partnered with Red Bull for the new Titan Evo Oracle Red Bull Racing Edition Chair. The chair comes out ahead of the US Gran Prix, as they have created a design that caters to fans of the energy drink as well as their racing team, which has been specially created for Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez's driver tags. They made sure to incorporate the colors of the brand while making it unique to the company's design of the Titan Evo. We have more info about the design below, as you'll be able to pre-order the chair on the company's website later today.

"This year, Oracle Red Bull Racing's technical performance has put itself in a class of its own. The Team blazed through the Hungaroring in July, making Formula 1 history with their 12th straight victory — and Max Verstappen's seventh in a row. Clinching another victory in the Japanese Grand Prix in September, the Team became F1 Constructors' champions for the sixth time whilst, in Qatar, Verstappen secured his third consecutive Drivers' world title, in a year marked by his sheer dominance on the track. Oracle Red Bull Racing accepts zero compromises when it comes to its state-of-the-art gear and equipment. To that end, every part of the Secretlab TITAN Evo Oracle Red Bull Racing Edition is grounded in rigorous research and validated by experts in biomechanics, orthopedics, and more. In a sport where victories are usually decided by milliseconds, the RB19 has surged ahead on the grid, showcasing the incredible pace of the car."

"Formula 1 is notorious for its relentless pace and the incredible demands it places on drivers and engineers with long hours and tight race schedules. We're thrilled to be able to support Oracle Red Bull Racing's world-class engineering team with the Secretlab TITAN Evo Oracle Red Bull Racing Edition chair, so they can stay comfortable and focused when the stakes are the highest," said Alaric Choo, Co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer at Secretlab.

"In Secretlab, Oracle Red Bull Racing has found a partner whose obsession with performance matches our own — a world leader in performance seating that leaves no detail overlooked in terms of materials, design and craftsmanship. Their chairs incorporate a deep understanding of ergonomic science, all geared toward maximum comfort for long hours," said Christian Horner, Team Principal, Oracle Red Bull Racing.

