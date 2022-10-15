Secretlab Unveils New Naruto Shippuden Collection Gaming Chairs

Secretlab revealed this week they have formed a new partnership with VIZ Media to create a special pair of Naruto Shippuden gaming chairs. As you can see from the image below, both of these chairs have been given a cool design as the Titan Evo 2022 has been created to make a Naruto Edition (left) and a Akatsuki Edition (right). Each of them is fabric with special designs throughout the seat for the ultimate anime fan who loves the series. You can read more details on the chairs below along with a couple of quotes from the announcement.

"Inspired by the Greatest Ninja himself, the Secretlab TITAN Evo 2022 Naruto Edition is anchored by the Eight Sign Sealing Formula on the back of the chair, which sealed the Nine-Tails into Naruto, an homage to his identity as the Nine-Tails Jinchuriki. Magatamas on the chair's side wings represent Naruto in Nine-Tails Mode where he draws on the beast's power, making him the strongest human to ever live. The emblematic headband worn by all shinobi to pledge loyalty to their village is also embedded into the chair, giving fans a special piece of the shinobi identity. The same forehead protector is featured on the Secretlab TITAN Evo 2022 Akatsuki Edition but with a crossed-out logo, a nod to the Akatsuki custom of crossing out the symbol on their headbands to represent the members' severed ties with their former villages. The iconic red Akatsuki symbol, a grim reminder of the rain of blood amidst wars that gave rise to the rogue organization, is embroidered on the front and back of the chair, as well as on the side wings in a quilted pattern."

"Naruto has never just been an anime — it's a timeless classic that has defined the teenage years of many, most of our team included," said Alaric Choo, co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer at Secretlab. "It's incredible for us to now be able to put an authentic Naruto spin on our award-winning chairs with symbolic elements from the anime. Fans will be proud to add them to their

Naruto collection."

"Secretlab has a knack for capturing the most iconic elements of each partner they collaborate with and translating it into a one-of-a-kind feature in their chairs," said Laura Takaragawa, Vice President Consumer Products at VIZ Media. "They've once again successfully created something really true to Naruto Shippuden with this collaboration, especially with the signature shinobi headband incorporated into the chairs — it's definitely a must-have for all fans."