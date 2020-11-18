Secretlab Will Be Restocking Their Cyberpunk 2077 Gaming Chairs

Secretlab revealed today that they will be restocking their highly popular Cyberpunk 2077 model for their line of gaming chairs. Ever since these chairs were shown off earlier this year, they have been in high demand. Insane amounts of high demand. The first round of chairs was gone in an instant as people needed to get their hands on this unique look for the upcoming game from CD Projekt Red. Earlier this morning, the company opened up the first of two limited-quantity drops to restock these chairs, and they were instantly sold out in about 10 minutes. However, the company is restocking and will be doing a second drop on November 19th, starting at 6am PST/9am EST. This will be the last chance for anyone to secure a chair before the game launches, then after that, you'll have to wait until the company does a much wider release which will take place sometime after the game comes out. You can read the official description of these chairs for both the Omega and Titan lines below.

The Secretlab Cyberpunk 2077 Edition is upholstered in a stunning, neon yellow, featuring also bright turquoise stitching along the edges that offer a subtle yet brilliant contrast. Electrical traces run down the backrest, evoking a future of high technology and mechanization. This is one seat that was made to be the centerpiece of your battlestation. Spin the chair around, and take in the flaming logo of chrome rock band Samurai, helmed by lead singer Johnny Silverhand. Silverhand is brought to life in the game by the breathtaking Keanu Reeves, and the Samurai logo also features prominently on the back of V's jacket. Every single element of the chair, down to the tiniest details, represents a unique aspect of this techno-dystopia, from the barcode on the wings to the cybernetic augmentation slots.