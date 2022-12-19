Secretlab X Lamborghini Release Pinnacle Edition Gaming Chair

Secretlab has partnered up with Lamborghini to release a special Pinnacle Edition of their Titan EVO 2022 gaming chair. This is one of those chairs that doesn't just have the branding of the company on it; this is a rarity as they have only made 50 of these in total. They have been specially handcrafted with carbon fiber, luxury upholstery, and details that fit in line with the design and feel of one of their cars. Basically, they went out of their way to make a beyond-premium chair for people who REALLY want it. They are on sale right now for $1,700, and once they are gone, they are absolutely gone. We got more info from the company below.

"With only 50 pieces to ever be crafted worldwide, The Secretlab for Automobili Lamborghini Pinnacle Edition is a symbol of exclusivity from start to finish, proudly indicated by a serialized "01 di 50" badge on the back of the chair. Each one intricately handcrafted, the chairs will be produced in waves to ensure the most stringent quality measures — Wave 1 drops now in highly limited quantities. Drawing inspiration from the performance-driven design of Lamborghini's iconic super sports cars, the Secretlab for Automobili Lamborghini Pinnacle Edition boasts a specially handcrafted carbon fiber shell on its backrest, a tribute to Lamborghini's industry-leading research and use of the lightweight material to support aerodynamic performance in its cars. The carbon fiber shell's shape is inspired by the clean surfaces and edges of Lamborghini cars, seamlessly merging the Lamborghini DNA aesthetic with the signature form of the Secretlab TITAN Evo 2022 chair."

"Carbon fiber plays such an integral role in Lamborghini's super sports cars, we knew we had to incorporate it into the Pinnacle Edition. This was a first for us, or any gaming chair for that matter, which meant spending countless hours studying and experimenting with it. The carbon fiber shell alone went through over 20 iterations before we were satisfied with it, but it's all part of our uncompromising approach to design," said Alaric Choo, co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer at Secretlab.