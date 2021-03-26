SEGA Astro City Mini Console Is Up For Pre-Order

SEGA and Funstock have announced a new item as part of the gaming company's 60th Anniversary with the SEGA Astro City Mini Console. The console technically isn't new, there have been a couple of reviewers who have gotten their hands on a copy to talk about it. But now the console is ready for pre-order going for almost $180. The console comes with 37 classic SEGA titles, which you can play on a 4" screen with a specialized joystick and six buttons (for those of you who enjoy fighting titles), on this 1/6 scale true reproduction of the original console. If you're not down to just play the mini version, there's an HDMI port for you to hook it up to an HDTV. You can pre-order it at the link above as we have more info on it here, with the official release date set for May 28th, 2021.

The Astro City mini console is a 1/6 scale true reproduction of the original console. At the time of its release, the latter was the first one to be build using resin. Like its old sister, the Astro City Mini is also made of resin and has the exact same design including the joystick and the buttons! With its 4-inch screen, joystick and 6 buttons, you can enjoy a selection of 37 of the most famous SEGA games right at the palm of your hand! The Astro City Mini has 37 classic arcade SEGA games pre-installed, including the 720P-HD version of Virtua Fighter. It also includes a fantastic title never publicly released before in the game centers and mainly known by experts: Dottori Kun. This raises the total to 37 games to discover or rediscover! Whether you're a fan of retro arcade games, a fan of SEGA games or just curious, you can now feel the excitement of great arcade games in the palm of your hand with the SEGA Astro City Mini!