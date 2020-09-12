SEGA Officially Announces Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 For Holiday 2020

SEGA revealed one of their major titles being released this holiday season as Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 is on the way. The game returns with all-new challenges which include an overworld with a story adventure. You'll be navigating around a new map for a special mission with various conditions to complete it in. If that's not your jam, you can also play in the Skill Battles, or just straight-up challenge the CPU or your friends in multiplayer battles in either of the originals or the combo. The game will be available sometime in Holiday 2020 for all three major consoles as well as both next-gen consoles. Here's the full details on the game along with the announcement trailer and some images of how it'll look.

Reunite with Ringo, Tee, and a lovable cast of returning and new characters from Puyo Puyo Tetris for a new journey! The worlds of Puyo Puyo and Tetris have merged thanks to a mysteriously powerful being known as the Dimensional Parasite. With this threat looming, Ringo, Tee, and friends must traverse the world to pop Puyos and clear Tetriminos to rescue their pals from a dark corruption. But they'll quickly learn that there's more to their quest than meets the eye when they face the Dimensional Parasite, with new mysteries and clues to uncover as their out-of-this-world journey unfolds. As a reunion of two puzzle legends, Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 features a brand-new story that brings together the game's vibrant cast and various gameplay modes for players to explore. With a new overworld map to navigate, new special mission conditions, and a progression system during the new Skill Battles, Adventure Mode brings a whole new layer of depth to the game's campaign. Overworld: Navigate from stage to stage along branching paths and optional levels in a new overworld map, and replay stages freely for higher scores and better rewards! A separate shortcut menu lets players quickly access stages, check in on overall star progress, and more!

Skill Battles: Featured in Adventure Mode, players can utilize the play style they prefer in Skill Battles, earn EXP to level up character stats, and experiment with different difficulty levels based on the team's strength! After practicing in Adventure mode, players can take their hard-fought finesse and ingenuity to Skill Battle mode, a new separate mode in Puyo Puyo Tetris 2.

Unlockables: Players will unlock Item Cards that give special abilities and options in Skill Battle, key to winning matches in the new Skill Battle mode. New playable characters, backgrounds, bonus stages, and more can be unlocked by players as they progress through Adventure mode while they earn credits to spend on even more cool things in the in-game shop!