SEGA Releases Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown Launch Trailer

SEGA has released the official launch trailer for Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown as the game officially drops on PS4 today. The announcement for the game was made just last week as fans will be able to play the 2006 installment in the series, cleaned up and ready for a new generation of fighters. What's more, yesterday the team revealed all of the content available in the Legendary Pack DLC, which will basically give you a ton of options for fighters, stages, music, and more no matter what era of fan you are. You can check out the trailer below as the game is available to purchase today!

Remade for a new generation as part of SEGA's 60th Anniversary project, the legendary 3D fighter returns with new graphics, online features, music, visual effects and more. Widely celebrated by fighting game fans for its perfectly balanced mechanics and fluid, 60fps martial arts combat, Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown reenvisions the classic Virtua Fighter experience for modern players. Key features include: Stunning New Graphics: Remade character models and stages, enhanced effects like lighting and shaders, and an all-new opening cinematic dramatically upgrade the visual look and feel.

Enhanced Online Play: Match types like Tournaments and Leagues, 16-player private rooms, a new Spectate Mode and room UI, and communications tools like stamps offer players and viewers more online functionality than ever before.

Classic VF Reimagined: Enter the ring with one of 19 playable characters and master each of their unique fighting styles across a variety of classic modes like "Rank Match," "Arcade," Training" and "Offline Versus."

New UI and Background Music: Fully updated in-game UI features automatic match replays from top competitors around the world on the main game menu. New background music composed by long-time members of the Virtua Fighter sound team has been added for every stage in the game.