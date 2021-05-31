SEGA Reveals Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown Legendary Pack DLC

SEGA unveiled new details today for the Legendary DLC Pack that will be released for Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown. The back is basically an all-in-one closet of customization items, costumes, classic character models, and other content designed to celebrate the legacy of the game. Included in the pack is the complete set of character customization items (around 2000 types), alternate costumes for all 19 playable characters, the original Virtua Fighter retro character models (38 total, 2 for each playable character), the original Virtua Fighter retro stage and battle UI, a collection of nearly 180 new and classic songs/background tracks for every stage in the game, and finally you have and additional 36 Spectator stamps. You can check them all out in the trailer below as the pack will be released with the game on June 1st.

Widely celebrated by fighting game fans for its perfectly balanced mechanics and fluid, 60fps martial arts combat, Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown reenvisions the classic Virtua Fighter experience for modern players. Key features include: Stunning New Graphics: Remade character models and stages, enhanced effects like lighting and shaders, and an all-new opening cinematic dramatically upgrade the visual look and feel.

Enhanced Online Play: Match types like Tournaments and Leagues, 16-player private rooms, a new Spectate Mode and room UI, and communications tools like stamps offer players and viewers more online functionality than ever before.

Classic VF Reimagined: Enter the ring with one of 19 playable characters and master each of their unique fighting styles across a variety of classic modes like "Rank Match," "Arcade," Training" and "Offline Versus."

New UI and Background Music: Fully updated in-game UI features automatic match replays from top competitors around the world on the main game menu. New background music composed by long-time members of the Virtua Fighter sound team has been added for every stage in the game.