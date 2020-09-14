SEGA Reveals Sonic The Hedgehog 30th Anniversary Merch Collection

SEGA revealed more details for their plans to celebrate the 30th Anniversary of Sonic The Hedgehog this morning. Primarily when it comes to merchandise that they plan to release over the next year. We have the complete list of items for you below, some of which are already out like the G Fuel Energy Drink, and others yet to be released like the Sonic Encyclo-Speedia-Ia through Dark Horse Comics. While its cool to see their merch will be in full swing, it does feel a bit empty not hearing about any video game news just yet. Hopefully they'll be releasing some news of what they have planned on a gaming front soon.

Sonic Encyclo-Speedia-Ia: Dark Horse Comics LLC is celebrating SEGA with a full-color, hardcover historical retrospective encyclopedia that explores nearly every video game and provides deep insights into the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise.

POP! Vinyl Figures: Funko LLC and SEGA have partnered up to bring fans a new collection of Pop! Vinyl Figures, with iconic characters including Classic Sonic, Tails, Silver, and more!

Continues Toys & Collectibles: Jakks Pacific, Inc. is continuing to deliver speed, heroism and irreverent Sonic fun to fans of all ages with a collection of action figures and plush toys.

Jewelry Collection: King Ice has created an official jewelry collection, brought together with 3D design and hand-set stones and quality craftsmanship, bringing Sonic to life in jewelry form with a Hip-Hop influence.

Apparel & Accessories: Graph Gaming is launching an all new collection in the Spring of 2021, featuring exclusive apparel and accessories dedicated to everyone's favorite blue blur.

Classic Sonic Comic Book Miniseries: For Sonic's 30th IDW Publishing will be releasing their first Classic Sonic adventure in a spectacular special! In addition, they will launch a new mini-series and continue publishing the wildly successful ongoing series in both the English and Spanish language.

Collectible Enamel Pins: FiGPiN Inc. has joined forces with SEGA to bring fans a unique collectibles experience with their Sonic the Hedgehog line of FiGPiNs, featuring all your favorite characters beginning this Winter.

Sonic Energy Drinks: G Fuel: The Official Energy Drink of Esports has recently partnered with Sonic The Hedgehog to bring the character's iconic Peach Rings to life by way of an energizing, high-performance, sugar-free peach-infused Energy Drink. G Fuel and Sonic's Peach Rings flavor is set to re-launch in an exclusive 30th anniversary collector's box in 2021.