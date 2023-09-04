Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Disaster Games, Morkull Ragast’s Rage, SelectaPlay

SelectaPlay Takes On Publishing Duties For Morkull Ragast's Rage

Morkull Ragast’s Rage gets a new trailer as well as a new publisher as SelectaPlay will be releasing the game sometime in 2024.

Indie game company SelectaPlay announced this morning they have made a new deal with Disaster Games to become the publisher for their new game, Morkull Ragast's Rage. The news comes with a brand-new trailer to show off the game, as the team has given us a much better look at the creepy exploration platformer, as you control the villain of this story trying to escape the Ragast and eventually control the world. Enjoy the info and trailer below as the game will be released sometime in 2024 for PC via Steam and all three major consoles.

Get ready to play as Morkull, the villain of this story, who knows that he is a character in a video game, the existence of a player who controls him (that is, you), and of some developers who have created him (that is, us). Your objective? Help Morkull escape from the Ragast so he can rule and carry out his evil plans around the world. Yep, that's right. Your typical cliché villain….

Art and animation – Morkull Ragast 's Rage is completely hand-drawn and animated frame by frame. Inspired and influenced by traditional animated films and other two-dimensional video games. This traditional animation endows the entire cast of characters with great naturalness and life within.

– Morkull Ragast 's Rage is completely hand-drawn and animated frame by frame. Inspired and influenced by traditional animated films and other two-dimensional video games. This traditional animation endows the entire cast of characters with great naturalness and life within. Break out of the fourth wall – What makes the game special is Morkull himself, his personality and character, along with that fourth wall break that allows him to talk to players as if he were right there. We have endowed Morkull with great charisma and personality, constantly generating a lighthearted atmosphere loaded with constant humor, bad jokes, and pop culture references.

– What makes the game special is Morkull himself, his personality and character, along with that fourth wall break that allows him to talk to players as if he were right there. We have endowed Morkull with great charisma and personality, constantly generating a lighthearted atmosphere loaded with constant humor, bad jokes, and pop culture references. Combat system – You'll have your own hands and all the power that comes with being the God of Death and Darkness, of course… Plus, a wide selection of combos and abilities that will allow you to fight your way through the deepest corners of the Ragast.

