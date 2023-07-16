Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Sengoku Dynasty, Toplitz Productions

Sengoku Dynasty Heads To Steam Early Access Next Month

Toplitz Productions confirmed that Sengoku Dynasty is headed to Steam as it will be released into Early Access ahead of its release.

Indie game developer Superkami and publisher Toplitz Productions confirmed Sengoku Dynasty is coming to Steam's Early Access next month. The Early Access version of the game will give you several hours of exploration, crafting, and resource gathering, as you can play the game on your own or with up to four friends in co-op mode. This version will launch on August 10th, but before that, we have more info on the game for you below.

"Sengoku Dynasty is an all-new adventure set against the backdrop of a fictional Japan ravaged by famine and war. Players will need to rise from a simple peasant to become a legend, as they secure their legacy and build their Kingdom. The visual power of Unreal Engine 5 brings the dramatic landscape of Sengoku Dynasty to life. The vast open world will embrace the changing seasons across multiple biomes, which will see players explore ancient forests, serene cherry groves, mist-covered hot springs, and snow-covered mountain terrain. With cultural accuracy at its heart, developer Superkami has created a unique vision of life set in feudal Japan. By utilizing an array of information and visual resources, including historical and cinematic references, as well as photographs from museum exhibits, this has ensured a realistic and faithful representation of the game's historical context."

"To enable the growth and development of their villages, players will need to craft tools, weapons, meals, or medicine as well as cultivate the land to ensure their community's survival. To manage multiple locations, players will need to create an expansive settlement to increase their influence, obtain vital resources and develop their projects. From rice fields and bridges to watchtowers and shrines, they'll have complete freedom to create huge inter-connected towns designed how they want. Details outlining the game's roadmap of forthcoming features and content updates that will further expand the player experience during Sengoku Dynasty's time in early access will be revealed in August."

