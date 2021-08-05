Sephiroth From FF7 Remake Comes To Final Fantasy Brave Exvius

Final Fantasy Brave Exvius is launching a new event as Sephiroth from Final Fantasy VII Remake makes his way into the game. From now until August 18th, the one-winged angel will make his return to the game, but in Remake form, giving you a chance to summon special characters, earn valuable gear, take part in a limited-time campaign, and more. You can check out the complete details below as the event is now live and ready for you to play.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Free Daily Summon – From now until August 20th, players have the chance to perform sixteen free daily 10 summons, totalling to up to 160 free summons. Players can receive the brand-new Legendary Hero Sephiroth, Avalanche's Tifa and more from these free summons.

– From now until August 20th, players have the chance to perform sixteen free daily 10 summons, totalling to up to 160 free summons. Players can receive the brand-new Legendary Hero Sephiroth, Avalanche's Tifa and more from these free summons. Neo Vision Login Reward – From now until August 18th, players can obtain the Cetra Descendant Aerith (NV) unit by logging in.

From now until August 18th, players can obtain the Cetra Descendant Aerith (NV) unit by logging in. Raid Event: Destiny's Crossroads – Starting today until August 18th, players can obtain an event exclusive weapon Masamune (FFVII Remake) and receive the recipe to enhance it by completing event missions. Players will also be able to earn items including Sephiroth's Gloves (FFVII Remake), Barret's Shades (FFVII Remake), and a NV EX Ticket (5★/NV) through a limited time summon using coins earned from the event.

– Starting today until August 18th, players can obtain an event exclusive weapon Masamune (FFVII Remake) and receive the recipe to enhance it by completing event missions. Players will also be able to earn items including Sephiroth's Gloves (FFVII Remake), Barret's Shades (FFVII Remake), and a NV EX Ticket (5★/NV) through a limited time summon using coins earned from the event. Chronicle Battle: Rufus Shinra – In this new Chronicle Battle players will face off against Rufus Shinra to earn rewards, including Brave Insignia (FFVII) for Final Fantasy VII units. They can also earn an event exclusive weapon Guard Stick (FFVII Remake) and the recipe to enhance it.

– In this new Chronicle Battle players will face off against Rufus Shinra to earn rewards, including Brave Insignia (FFVII) for Final Fantasy VII units. They can also earn an event exclusive weapon Guard Stick (FFVII Remake) and the recipe to enhance it. Friend Point Daily Fragment Summon – Players can summon up to 10-unit fragments, which are used to awaken specific Neo Vision units, with 10,000 Friend Points once a day from now until August 18th.

– Players can summon up to 10-unit fragments, which are used to awaken specific Neo Vision units, with 10,000 Friend Points once a day from now until August 18th. FFVII Remake Collaboration Giveaway –players can earn materials that can be used to fully level up Cetra Descendant Aerith.