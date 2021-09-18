September 2021 Community Day Is Today In Harry Potter: Wizards Unite

September 2021 Community Day is happening today in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. Here are the details of this Fantastic Beasts-themed event.

Niantic posted the details for September 2021 Community Day to the Harry Potter: Wizards Unite forum. Here's what's going on in the game based on J. K. Rowling's classic fantasy novels today:

September Community Day: All day Saturday, 18 September from 12:01 a.m.–11:59 p.m. local time Encounter Magizoology traces from the New York City Street Registry Page.

Yep! That's all we have. Niantic did send influencers some details but they did not update the blog. If they have any intention of defending themselves from the spreading thought that they have abandoned the game in many ways, this is not a great move. I enjoy this game quite a lot and was happy to see Niantic step up to the plate with Pokémon GO. They have less incentive to so do with HPWU but part of me still hopes they will.

Bleeding Cool can also now confirm the tasks and rewards for the September 2021 Community Day's Special Assignment in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. They are:

Brew 6 Exstimulo Potions (Any): 1 Healing Potion

Earn 3500 Challenge XP: 1 Silver Key

Return 25 Occamy Eggs Foundables: 5 Snowdrop

Return 20 Unicorn Foundables: 6 Unicorn Hair

Return 10 Newt Scamander Foundables: 1 Potent Exstimulo Potion

Return 1 Thunderbird Fragment from Portkeys: 2 Strong Exstimulo Potions

Return 8 Occamy Fragments by using Magizoology Runestones: 1 Baruffio's Brain Elixir

REWARDS: 3 Restricted Section Books, 3 Spell Books, 500 XP, 60 Coins, 30 Spell Energy

I don't know if it's just me suffering HPWU-PTSD from the last Brilliant Event, but that seems pretty doable for a Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Community Day Special Assignment. We'll see how spawns are to determine exactly how accurate that assessment is.

Stay tuned this weekend for a breakdown of the details for the upcoming Into the Fire Brilliant Event Part 1, which will launch on Monday. Bleeding Cool should be able to offer event details as well as the event's Special Assignment ahead of its launch.