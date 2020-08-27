September Spotlight Hours In Pokémon GO Will Feature Eevee & More

In addition to announcing different Legendary Pokémon in raids for every week of the month, Niantic has announced the September Spotlight Hours in Pokémon GO. Here's a breakdown on how to use these hours to hunt for Shiny Pokémon and best capitalize on all of the bonuses.

Tuesday, September 1, 2020: Eevee will be in the spotlight, and you'll earn twice the XP for catching Pokémon.

Eevee will be one of the most anticipated Spotlight Hours ever, considering this fan-favorite Kanto Pokémon has seven evolutions in Pokémon GO already with an eighth, Sylveon, expected to debut sometime in 2020 or 2021. Eevee is available in its Shiny form, which is a beautiful, light silver. Players who haven't yet reached Level 40 should maximize on this hour by mass evolving Pokémon to capitalize on that double XP.

Tuesday, September 8, 2020: Houndour will be in the spotlight, and you'll earn twice the Candy for catching Pokémon.

Houndour is another Shiny-capable Pokémon. In its Shiny form, it is a blue, slightly glowing, dog. This Dark/Fire-type is a Generation Two favorite that evolves into Houndoom… which will get a Mega Evolution. Even with Megas debuting this week, Mega Houndoom is likely far off, but players will surely want to hunt for a powerful Houndour just in case. For those who are already stocked up on Houndour, this will be a great hour to do Legendary Raids, taking advantage of the hour's double candy to maximize on Heatran candy.

Tuesday, September 15, 2020: Tentacool will be in the spotlight, and you'll earn twice the Candy for transferring Pokémon.

One of the most unique Shinies in the game, Tentacool's Shiny form has purple and green elements that feel almost alien. As far as the bonus, save all of your double Legendary Pokémon for this day before transferring, because transferring will give double candy.

Tuesday, September 22, 2020: Spearow will be in the spotlight, and you'll earn twice the XP for evolving Pokémon.

Spearow is not available in its Shiny form… yet. However, this Spotlight Hour is set to coincide, potentially, with a Flying-type event. This event could potentially feature the release of Shiny Spearow, so don't count out this bird yet. Players who haven't yet reached Level 40 should maximize on this hour by mass evolving Pokémon to capitalize on that double XP.

Tuesday, September 29, 2020: Skitty will be in the spotlight, and you'll earn twice the Stardust for catching Pokémon.

Skitty spawns were somewhat rare for its Shiny release during the Hoenn Throwback event, so this will also be one of the most anticipated Spotlights of the month. Shiny Skitty maintains its pink, but with a slightly golden, orange huge added. This hour will also feature the most coveted Spotlight bonus: double Stardust.