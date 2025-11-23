Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Netmarble | Tagged: Seven Deadly Sins, Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross

Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross Celebrates Its 6.5 Year Anniversary

Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross has launched its new 6.5 year anniversay event called Apocalypse Fes: Succession of Light and Darknes

New hero [Light of Liones] Prophecy Knight Tristan debuts, combining Light and Darkness powers for the first time.

Chapter 4, PvE Co-op Battle mode, and a custom "Poll Draw" gacha event are part of the major anniversary update.

550 free draws, festival missions, growth materials, and exclusive rewards available throughout the event period.

Netmarble has another one of those weird anniversary events, this time for Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross, as the game celebrates being active for six and a half years. The anniversary is called Apocalypse Fes: Succession of Light and Darkness, and will add a brand new hero in the form of Prophecy Knight Tristan, new story content, and several anniversary events with rewards. We have the finer details of what to expect below as the event is live.

Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross – 6.5 Apocalypse Fes

The highlight of this update is the addition of [Light of Liones] Prophecy Knight Tristan, the son of Meliodas and Elizabeth from the original The Seven Deadly Sins series. As one of the Four Knights of the Apocalypse, Tristan wields both Goddess and Demon powers, becoming the first hero in the game to possess both Light and Darkness attributes simultaneously. Players can also look forward to Chapter 4 of "The Four Knights of the Apocalypse," as well as a brand-new PvE Co-op Battle mode where up to four players can team up with two decks each to take down powerful enemies and earn special rewards based on their contribution.

To celebrate the 6.5th anniversary, the "Poll Draw" allows players to vote for their favorite heroes and create a custom lineup featuring Tristan as a fixed UR pick plus five additional UR heroes, along with fifteen SSR heroes selected from the finalists of the poll. Players are guaranteed an SSR or UR hero at 300 and 600 mileage, and upon reaching 900 mileage, they can choose either the newest Tristan or one of the top four UR heroes from the poll rankings.

A wide range of anniversary events are also available, including Festival Check-In, Special Missions, Jumping Box, and Event Boss Battles. By participating in the Jumping Box event, players can acquire abundant growth materials and even fully trained heroes such as [Unknown Power] Little Hero Percival, [Brilliant Protection] Queen Elizabeth, and [Cursed Shackles] Purgatory Meliodas. High-value rewards such as the LR Hero Selection Jewel are also obtainable. Simply logging in during the Festival period grants players up to 550 free draws and a fully leveled UR 90 hero. Additional anniversary activities include the Percival's Lucky Card Event, Solgres Reward Dungeon, Diamond Perks Event, and boosted Fight Festival rewards, offering countless opportunities to strengthen heroes and celebrate this milestone.

