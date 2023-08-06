Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Netmarble | Tagged: Mobile, Seven Knights 2

Seven Knights 2 Adds New Hero Varion With Multiple Events

Check out the latest hero to be added to Seven Knights 2, as you can now play with Varion in time to take part in a few new events.

Netmarble has dropped a new update into Seven Knights 2, adding several events to take part in as well as a brand new hero. The game has added Challenge Dungeons, an all-new experience that will challenge you and test your skills while also offering up some unique rewards. Which you can challenge with the new Legendary+ hero Indomitable Guardian Varion, which you will need to unlock. Plus, three different events are now happening for the month of August, which we have more info about below.

"Indomitable Guardian Varion is an Attack type, Ranged hero. When his HP drops to 50% or below, he recovers max HP, and increases his attack speed proportional to his ATK. This means he's a great unit to use in conjunction with others that buff for a last stand before he goes down! He also deals damage ignoring shields to his target and deals additional DEF ignoring the damage to those who are Branded. Lastly, he applies an unremovable debuff immunity to himself while removing buffs on Universal-type enemies. As part of this update, Challenge Dungeons will also be introduced to Seven Knights 2. Challenge Dungeons are seasonal, with a ranking based on time to complete, as well as battle conditions. Players will be able to challenge Golden King Gigantus, a powerful foe that will push players to their absolute limit. And what's more, players can set their level – the more powerful they make Galactus, the better rewards and higher scores they can earn. Additionally, a new costume for Phine, Refreshing Sea Breeze, has been added to the game just in time to beat the summer heat with a special swimsuit."

Summer Festival Check-in Event (Aug. 2 – Aug. 16): Players who check in for seven days during the event period can earn a Summer Festival Chest, Sealed Accessory Summon Voucher, and many other rewards.

Players who check in for seven days during the event period can earn a Summer Festival Chest, Sealed Accessory Summon Voucher, and many other rewards. Summer Festival Ticket Crafting Event (Aug. 2 – Aug. 30): Obtain the Summer Festival Chest from check-in events or in-game special mission events. These tickets can be used to craft multiple rewards using the Summer Festival Chest. Rewards include Summer Festival Coins, Legendary Jewel Selection Ticket, Legendary+ Hero Summon Voucher, and more.

Obtain the Summer Festival Chest from check-in events or in-game special mission events. These tickets can be used to craft multiple rewards using the Summer Festival Chest. Rewards include Summer Festival Coins, Legendary Jewel Selection Ticket, Legendary+ Hero Summon Voucher, and more. Summer Festival Event Shop (Aug. 2 – Aug. 30): Players can use Summer Festival Coins obtained from multiple in-game events at the Summer Festival Event Shop. These coins can be exchanged for Legendary+ Pet Summon Voucher, Pet Step Up Summon Tickets, and more.

