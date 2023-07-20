Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Netmarble | Tagged: Mobile, Seven Knights 2

Seven Knights 2 Adds New Legendary+ Hero & Mythic Pet

The latest update for Seven Knights 2 has a new pet for you to snag, as well as a brand new Legendary+ Hero to experiment with.

Netmarble released a new update for Seven Knights 2 this week as the game has added a new Legendary+ Hero named Knox and a Mythic Pet called Zeo. Knox is more of a ranged fighter with the ability to remove stat decrease effects and apply unremovable Invulnerable to the caster, which makes him an excellent opposing factor on the battlefield, especially when you consider that he can change all debuffs applied to enemies to be unremovable. We got more detail on the character, the new pet, and the updates now in the game, which included a new event for you to take part in.

Black Tempest Zeo

A new Mythic Pet for players to obtain. It applies HP Recovery and Invincibility to all allies, as well as resets the cooldowns of all allies, making it the ultimate support pet. When ally HP drops to a certain percentage, the pet applies Immortal and unremovable Debuff Immunity. It also applies HP recovery and increases Ultimate Skill Gauge to the caster.

Hell Adjutant Knox

A new Legendary+ hero (Universal type, ranged) who can remove stat decrease effects from all allies and applies an unremovable Invulnerable to the caster and Universal allies in PvP Fields. This effect makes him a great counter to heroes and monsters that apply debuffs, as well as high damage types. He has a chance of changing all debuffs applied to enemies to be unremovable when they are inflicted with Fear. Lastly, he deals damage to all enemies in Unstoppable state, and applies Fear and Pull effects on enemies – this allows players to group up enemies, making them ideal targets for Area of Effect attacks.

Seven Knights 2 Updates

The month of 7K is still ongoing, so players can earn abundant rewards, including Mythic Ace. Several new events are now available through August 2, including:

Check-in event : Those who check in the game for seven days can earn various rewards. On the 7th day, players can obtain Legendary Jewel Summon Voucher(x3).

: Those who check in the game for seven days can earn various rewards. On the 7th day, players can obtain Legendary Jewel Summon Voucher(x3). Month of 7K Celebration Shoot & Loot event: Players can use Cosette's Bullets that are available from in-game missions and check-ins to get Pet Step Up Summon Ticket and Legendary Jewel Summon Voucher.

Players can use Cosette's Bullets that are available from in-game missions and check-ins to get Pet Step Up Summon Ticket and Legendary Jewel Summon Voucher. Shoot & Loot Seven Ticket Crafting Event: Collect Seven Tickets obtained from Shoot & Loot event or Field Exploration to craft special rewards, including Legendary+ Hero Selection Tickets, Rubies, and more.

