Seven Knights 2 Adds New Legendary+ Hero With Karl Heron A brand new hero has been added to Seven Knights 2 as the team at Netmarble has added Karl Heron to the battle.

Netmarble dropped a new update for Seven Knights 2 this past week as they have added a brand new Legendary+ hero in the form of Karl Heron. Players will now have access to this Mid-Range hero who has the power to knock back enemies when hit, and has a chance to inflict Shock on his enemies after starting the battle camouflaged. The idea behind him is to create a lot of confusion at critical moments as best you can. Along with his inclusion came number of additions, which we have listed from the devs below.

"Dual Wielding Hunter, Karl Heron(Legendary+ Hero). He is a Ranged/Mid-Range hero who knocks back enemies when hit and inflicts the Shock status at a certain rate. In PVP, he starts the battle using Camouflaged and can unleash Ultimate skills that cause damage, ignores protection, and grants additional damage in proportion to enemies' lost HP. His attacks also create an additional area around the target that inflicts Shock to his enemies within range. Players can celebrate this month's new game updates with several limited-time event."