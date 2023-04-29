Seven Knights 2 Adds New Legendary+ Hero With Karl Heron
A brand new hero has been added to Seven Knights 2 as the team at Netmarble has added Karl Heron to the battle.
Netmarble dropped a new update for Seven Knights 2 this past week as they have added a brand new Legendary+ hero in the form of Karl Heron. Players will now have access to this Mid-Range hero who has the power to knock back enemies when hit, and has a chance to inflict Shock on his enemies after starting the battle camouflaged. The idea behind him is to create a lot of confusion at critical moments as best you can. Along with his inclusion came number of additions, which we have listed from the devs below.
"Dual Wielding Hunter, Karl Heron(Legendary+ Hero). He is a Ranged/Mid-Range hero who knocks back enemies when hit and inflicts the Shock status at a certain rate. In PVP, he starts the battle using Camouflaged and can unleash Ultimate skills that cause damage, ignores protection, and grants additional damage in proportion to enemies' lost HP. His attacks also create an additional area around the target that inflicts Shock to his enemies within range. Players can celebrate this month's new game updates with several limited-time event."
- Special Seven Knight 2 shop celebrating 1.5th anniversary eve (Apr 26th – May 10th): Players can play special in-game missions to receive 1.5th anniversary eve Coins and exchange them for valuable rewards such as Pet Fragment Chest+, Transcendent Soul Vessel, Purification Crystal Shard, and 1.5th Anniversary Eve Alice Chest.
- Exciting 1.5th Anniversary Eve Check-in Event (Apr 26th – May 17th): Those who check-in everyday during the event period can acquire items to power up the pet roster, including Pet Summon Ticket, Pet Step Up Summon Tickets, and Legendary Pet Summon Voucher Fragments.
- Legendary+ Dual Wielding Hunter Karl Heron Upgrade Event (Apr 26th – May 10th): Every two levels beginning with Lv. 36, players can obtain various items that are necessary for the growth of new hero Karl Heron, including Gold, 1.5th anniversary eve coins, Karl Heron Soulstone, Mythic Elixirs, and Universal Soulstone Shards.
- Pet Party with Karl Heron (Apr 26th – May 10th): Depending on the number of summons at the Summon shop, players can get various rewards to acquire new Pets. Rewards include Pet Fragment Chests, 1.5th anniversary eve coins, Legendary Pet Summon Voucher Fragment, and more.
- Victory Outfit of May (May 1 – June 1): Those who play Arena and complete Conqueror Missions can obtain new Victory Outfit for Lina.