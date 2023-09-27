Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Netmarble | Tagged: Seven Knights 2

Seven Knights 2 Releases New Update With Latest Hero Ophelia

Netmarble has released a new update for Seven Knights 2 this week as you get a new hero in Ophelia as well as some new events to attend.

The crew at Netmarble has given Seven Knights 2 a new update this week, as you have a new hero to play in the form of Ophelia. The new Legendary+ hero, also known as the Shield of Protection, has been added as part of the new chapter Nightmare for Season 1, along with a brand-new Transcendence Tier, and an expansion to enhancement levels for Mythic equipment. They've also added a standard array of improvements to the game and events for you to occupy your time. We got the finer notes of the update from the devs here.

"The new Legendary+ Hero Shield of Protection Ophelia is a Ranged tank hero. She applies a damage reduction buff to allies and reduces the ATK of all enemies when there are two or more DEF-type allies on the PVP field, making her a great supportive unit to pair with other tank units. She can also teleport to a target in an invincible state, dealing damage to all enemies within a circular range around it. A new chapter to the Seven Knights 2 story has also been added with the debut of Nightmare. As part of the ongoing season one scenario, players can have the opportunity to play the story in more difficult levels along with abundant rewards. A new Transcendence Tier and an enhancement level for Mythic equipment have also been added, giving players a way to keep enhancing their favorite pieces of gear. Players can now transcend their equipment up to tier 3 and strengthen them up to tier 20."

Full Moon Week Check-in: Players who check in to the game for 7 days during the event can earn multiple rewards, including Legendary+ Armor Selection and the Full Moon Lucky Pockets.

Alice's Full Moon Week Soulstone Shop: Players can use Alice's Full Moon Coins earned through in-game events or purchases to obtain various rewards. Rewards include Essence of Soul, Rubies, Legendary+ Ophelia Soulstone, and more.

Players can use Alice's Full Moon Coins earned through in-game events or purchases to obtain various rewards. Rewards include Essence of Soul, Rubies, Legendary+ Ophelia Soulstone, and more. Full Moon Week Celebration Equipment Crafting Support: Players can complete various in-game special missions, such as strengthening/transcending their equipment to earn special rewards. Rewards include Mythic Upgrade Stone, Legendary+ Raid Weapon Varnish, and more.

