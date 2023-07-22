Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Netmarble | Tagged: Seven Knights, Seven Knights Idle

Seven Knights Idle Launches Into Early Access For Android

Based on the Seven Knights series, Netmarble revealed a brand new idle RPG mobile game with Seven Knights Idle, now in Early Access.

Netmarble both announced and somewhat released a brand new game this past week as Seven Knights Idle has been revealed for mobile. The game takes many of the familiar characters and settings from the franchise and pulls an about-face on what they've previously done by creating this new system where you can set up the battle and watch it play out. The game is currently in Early Access on Google Play as we speak, letting Android users test out an early build. We got more info on the game below, but no word yet on an iOS version, or when the main game will be released.

"Seven Knights Idle Adventure has been developed with low-capacity and low-specification devices in mind with a guiding principle of easy playability. Players will experience an expanded storyline, with previously untold episodes of the original Seven Knights heroes, while collecting and nurturing returning favorites who have been reborn as cute SD characters. Over 130 Seven Knights heroes, 25 pets, and 170 hero costumes are currently available for all players to enjoy."

Main Field Exploration: Players can explore territories while raising their favorite Seven Knights heroes. These territories are composed of stages which are cleared by summoning a boss after defeating a certain number of enemies within a stage. As players progress through each stage, they can enjoy the story through cutscenes and portrait conversations that reveal details that expand on relationships from the Seven Knights lore.

Players can explore territories while raising their favorite Seven Knights heroes. These territories are composed of stages which are cleared by summoning a boss after defeating a certain number of enemies within a stage. As players progress through each stage, they can enjoy the story through cutscenes and portrait conversations that reveal details that expand on relationships from the Seven Knights lore. 10v10 PVP Arena: A desynchronized PVP mode where players can battle other players' heroes and earn points based on wins and losses of the match. Special rewards can be obtained based on the points earned.

A desynchronized PVP mode where players can battle other players' heroes and earn points based on wins and losses of the match. Special rewards can be obtained based on the points earned. Dungeon Delves: Obtain in-game currency by exploring special dungeon challenges with their team. These challenges include Gold Dungeon, Hero EXP Dungeon, Knight's Token Dungeon, and Relic Shard Dungeon.

Obtain in-game currency by exploring special dungeon challenges with their team. These challenges include Gold Dungeon, Hero EXP Dungeon, Knight's Token Dungeon, and Relic Shard Dungeon. Conquest Request: A system where you can obtain rewards for defeating a challenging group of monsters that's been summoned. Upon clearing, players will acquire Dice to power up their heroes and unlock their full potential.

A system where you can obtain rewards for defeating a challenging group of monsters that's been summoned. Upon clearing, players will acquire Dice to power up their heroes and unlock their full potential. Infinite Tower: With a total of 300 floors, this is the ultimate challenge for Seven Knights players. Various rewards can be acquired for defeating enemies on each floor.

With a total of 300 floors, this is the ultimate challenge for Seven Knights players. Various rewards can be acquired for defeating enemies on each floor. Repeated Missions: Various new content will be released with Daily, Weekly, and Continuous missions.

